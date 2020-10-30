For Greta Stager, the first time is a charm.
After her father showed her the introduction to The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story,” the Johnstown resident took a chance and submitted the first chapter not knowing what to expect.
The junior at Westmont Hilltop High School said being chosen as the winner is an incredible honor.
“I feel very lucky and it’s a bit of an ego boost,” the 16-year-old said.
“This is the first time anything like this has happened to me and I got really excited in fifth period when I got the email that I had been chosen.”
Stager said when writing Chapter 1, the notion of a small creature mentioned in the introduction intrigued her.
“I immediately thought elf, and I decided to take a Robin Williams/Rowan Atkinson kind of approach with the character,” she said.
“I decided that he’s obviously a businessman because he’s doing something for a living, but he also has to be childish because he works with kids and they are his entire life.”
Stager said the creation of the elf character drove her into the chapter.
“I wanted to establish this new character because the introduction was about the little boy Ben, so I wanted to make this chapter about Ben’s new companion,” she said.
Stager said she’s not exactly sure how the story will progress, but is interested to see where writers will take it.
“I’d like to see little inklings about what elf society is like because I kind of set that up,” she said.
“I don’t know if I necessarily want to see Ben be given a family on the spot, I kind of hope the message is these people who you are with are your family or, plot twist, Santa is Ben’s dad.”
Stager said she started writing her chapter soon after hearing about the competition.
“I just got to it and was locked and loaded,” she said.
“It really just came to me as I was writing. It took me about an hour and a half to write.”
Prior to sending the chapter, Stager said she first showed her parents, who gave their stamps of approval.
“I also looked back at it and did a grammar check and wanted to make sure that everything made sense,” she said.
Stager said she loves writing and it’s a hobby.
“I’m more of a songwriter and poet than I am a story writer, but I really do enjoy telling a story and entertaining,” she said.
“I have an interest in the performing arts and I like to write my own material.”
Stager said “Your Story” is a brilliant idea and it gives newspaper readers an opportunity to use their imaginations.
“It also brings attention to the town’s talents,” she said.
“It’s a spotlight. It’s 15 minutes of fame for whoever is brave enough to send the email.”
