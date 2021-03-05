When Shawn Booth was diagnosed with progressive muscular atrophy in 2019, he was determined to not let it take away his passion for deer hunting.
Countless hours of waiting for deer to move in the quiet woods sets a hunter’s mind to thinking, and Booth passed the time pondering how he could rise above the forest floor without the use of his muscles. And he prayed.
As Booth pushed and pulled his way up a tree for the last time with his old self-climbing stand, he claimed that visions of a motorized stand came to him.
After that day’s hunt, Booth said, he kept praying, and the ideas kept coming.
“I wasn’t praying to design tree stands,” he said.
He and his father, Barry, soon pieced together a rail and seat system that was sturdy, safe and easy to set up and operate. By strapping rail sections to a tree and attaching a battery-operated seat, Booth was able to elevate himself with a push of a button. A solar panel was added to keep the battery charged. LED lights and USB outlets were attached for safety and convenience.
“It’s crazy, because everything that I saw that day is what we designed and built.”
Shawn Booth turned his seat concept and other ideas into a business – Rut Master. All products are built at their facility in Somerset County.
Health ‘speed bump’
Booth’s illness caused him to close a construction business that took him 22 years to build.
“It started to become unsafe for me to climb up and down ladders,” he said, “so I had to hang that up.”
But after selling his business, Booth took a chance and invested everything he had into his new contraption, patented the idea and started building more. Rut Masters was born.
Soon a system where rails may be set up in multiple locations, allowing disabled or perfectly healthy hunters to simply carry a seat assembly on their backs to their favorite spots, was introduced to the hunting community.
“Once you know the system, you can actually be hunting in under four minutes,” Booth said.
Stacking 6-foot rail sections to any height by slipping them through openings in branches while working your way up a tree, became a novel idea in the tree stand business.
“Every 20 inches you’re using a ratchet strap to strap the tree,” he said.
Adding adjustable legs for uneven ground and trackers to render the GPS recoverable if stolen made them even more attractive.
But a month after opening Rut Masters, Booth was told that his original diagnosis had changed.
It had been determined that he instead had Lou Gehrig’s Disease, or ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), for which there is no cure.
Instead of giving up, he admitted that he took the news “as a speed bump.”
He said, “No matter what you’re faced with, you can do great things and show people to never give up.”
‘Sold all over’
As a dedicated 20-year bodybuilder who could once leg-press 2,200 pounds, Booth’s physical frame betrays no sign of illness. Although he remains the image of strength and physical fitness, beneath his brawny torso is a disease hard at work, chiseling away 30 pounds of hard-earned sinew in the past year.
At 42, Booth claims to be one of the youngest people in the country to have an artificial heart valve.
“My body’s been through it,” he said. “I beat Stage 4 Hodgkins lymphoma 22 years ago. I’ve been struck by lightning, and I’ve almost drowned.”
Add a brush with hypothermia and it’s a wonder he’s still on the planet.
“There’s been a lot of things,” he said. “I shouldn’t be here. God keeps me here.”
Booth’s lifelong friend, Candace May, joined him in starting Rut Masters in the Somerset Industrial Park last spring after she was laid off from two jobs after COVID-19 hit. Booth admitted that the timing was perfect, as he would not have been able to run the business without her.
“There’s a reason for everything,” he said.
With May’s background in sales, she helped to market a tree stand line that expanded to include a dual-seat model, another to accommodate wheelchairs, an agricultural model for use on farm equipment, tractors and silos, and a home elevator system.
“We have sold all over the United States, and we do all of our own deliveries,” May said.
Even during the COVID pandemic, Booth and May have sold their products in North Dakota, Mississippi, Georgia, Texas, Michigan and Missouri.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Booth said.
‘Independently and safely’
All Rut Master products are built at their location at 4185 Glades Pike in Somerset Township.
“We truly wanted to design a God-given invention that was worthy of everybody,” Booth said. “That brings you the most safety features, the most advanced technology, for something to be proud of. Because people who are disabled or handicapped don’t have a lot to be proud of.
“They lose their ability to walk, they lose their ability to do so many things,” he said.
“Now we’re giving them back something to be proud of – to be able to do on their own, independently and safely.”
The two are also starting a nonprofit arm of Rut Masters, where they hope to host outings for disabled hunters, access properties and have product giveaways from donations.
“The people that we’ve donated our stands to were so elated,” May said. “They truly have become part of our family.”
Rut Masters has donated tree stands to police officers who’ve been shot in the line of duty, and to survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“If you’re not a tree-stand hunter, then you don’t comprehend what they’ve lost,” May said.
Apparel, ax-throwing
To help supplement the motorized seat and rail systems, Booth and May designed a line of Rut Masters clothing for men, women and children, with everything from sweatshirts, hoodies and boots to lounge wear, leggings and hats.
On Jan. 1, they started a side business in their store called Axe Masters, where customers can toss axes, knives or even double-bladed shovels at wooden target boards on seven lanes. There’s also a Smash Room for smashing appliances with bats and sledge hammers, and a Splatter Room for squirting paint on canvas – or on another person.
BYOB is permitted in the facility, which also features a banquet room with a pool table and arcade machines for private functions.
The two are planning to open another store in May and grow their business in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“There are so many people who are disabled and have a long life ahead of them,” Booth said, “and I’m just blessed to able to give someone that ability while losing mine.
“I feel like I’m truly doing what God’s plan is.”
