An art form that is centuries-old continues to inspire, thanks to its tradition and beauty.
Throughout the Lenten season, area residents have been creating pysanky, which are eggs decorated with Ukrainian folk designs using a wax-resist (batik) method. The designs are written on the egg with beeswax.
Julie Wagner has been making pysanky since 1993.
“I moved back to Johnstown in the early ’90s with my children, and I was thrilled to get back into the culture of my hometown,” the Southmont resident said.
“I saw a church was having pysanky classes and they were free to go and learn and I thought that was a great thing to do with my kids. It was the coolest thing, and I have the first eggs I ever did and the first eggs they did.”
Wagner said she fell in love with the art.
“I’m Eastern European descent, so it fit right in with teaching my kids their culture and ethnicity as well as taking part in something that was so relaxing,” Wagner said.
She said she makes eggs once a year at Easter.
“It depends on how much time I have and how busy work is, but I try to do anywhere from five to 10 a year and sometimes a dozen,” Wagner said.
Buying eggs
When choosing eggs for pysanky, she said she could spend an hour at the grocery store inspecting them.
“You have to look for the ones that are the most smooth, have nice rounded shapes and don’t have the bumps and lumps that are normal for an egg,” Wagner said.
From there, she picks a pattern, sometimes creating her own and other times using ideas from pysanky books.
Wagner’s process involves drawing the designs on the egg with wax, using a tool called a kistka, and then dipping the egg into the dye.
“It’s a progressive process,” she said.
“As you put your designs on, you put it into the color.
“You go from the lightest to the darkest until you have your final design.”
She holds the egg over a candle to remove the wax.
“It’s like a magic egg, your design appears and the colors can be so beautiful and vibrant,” Wagner said.
Once completed, the egg is hollowed out by pushing a pin or needle through the bottom.
“I use a baby aspirator to blow it out and you have to be so gentle because it could explode,” Wagner said.
“That’s happened and it has brought me to tears after so many hours working on it.”
The eggs are left to dry and then varnished for preservation.
Depending on how intricate an egg is, it can take three hours to days to finish.
“Usually, I keep the eggs and display them, but I do give some away,” Wagner said.
She said you don’t need to be an artist to create pysanky.
“Just go for it,” Wagner said.
“I’m not an artist by any stretch. I’m lucky if I can draw a stick figure. But I can do this. If you can follow the patterns and directions and have an imagination, you can do this and it’s incredible.”
She said it’s meaningful for her to preserve the art form.
“It’s important to know your traditions and your cultures and I love thinking of the old days,” Wagner said.
“I’m very much into my heritage, and I think it’s really cool to remember my ancestors who did this in Slovenia all those years ago. This tradition that has been brought from the old country to America really resonates with me and I love that part of it.”
Russian background
Sharon Stoika-Smay said because of her ethnic Russian background, pysanky is an art form in which she’s always had an interest.
“My sister and I took lessons at an Orthodox church in East Conemaugh in 2011 and learned the basics,” the Nanty Glo resident said.
“My sister let it drop but I pursued it, and gradually over the years, I’ve been learning more and more with a lot of trial-and-error.”
Stoika-Smay said pysanky, like so many customs, has kind of gone by the wayside due to a lack of interest or time.
“I didn’t want it to disappear, so several years ago, I started teaching classes and it has just gone from there,” she said.
Pysanky comes from the Ukrainian word “pysaty,” which means “to write.”
“The correct terminology is you write these eggs, you don’t paint them or draw them, you write them,” Stoika-Smay said.
“Most of the European countries have their own variations, but the root of it is from the Ukraine.”
She said there are challenges involved when making pysanky.
“You’re working on a curved surface and there will be imperfections, and you just don’t go into the store and buy an egg,” Stoika-Smay said.
“In the process of cleaning the egg, the cuticle can be damaged and it wouldn’t take the dyes, so your best bet is to find the most unspoiled, natural egg you can find.”
Different eggs
She uses chicken, duck, goose, turkey and ostrich eggs.
“I’ve been fortunate in that people know I do this, so they’ll approach me or I’ll approach them and say that I’m interested in their eggs,” Stoika-Smay said.
“I’ve been able to get a variety of eggs, but you can use whatever you can get your hands on.”
She said she chooses to empty the egg before she starts.
“I make sure they’re good and dry and I have tiny silicone plugs that I put in them when I dip them in the dye,” Stoika-Smay said.
Dye sequence
The process involves following the dye sequence.
“You outline in wax everything that you want white, then say you dip yellow and you outline everything and fill in what you want to be yellow in your design and then you go to orange and red and follow the progression,” Stoika-Smay said.
“Certain colors have to be introduced at a specific time and that’s the most difficult part, thinking which dyes to use and in what order.”
She sections eggs into quarters and works off a grid.
“The drawings are very symbolic and have specific meanings, as do the colors,” Stoika-Smay said.
“There’s standard symbols you can rely on and you can come up with your own.”
Depending on the complexity, it takes her three to eight hours to complete an egg.
“At the end, you seal it with an acrylic because these are water soluble dyes and you don’t want the design to rub off,” Stoika-Smay said.
“They will keep for years and years.”
Class in Ebensburg
Leading up to the holiday, she is teaching pysanky classes at Follow Your Art in Ebensburg.
“I have two classes scheduled the week before Easter,” Stoika-Smay said.
“I’ll also do private classes for anyone as long as they have at least five people.”
In addition, she does commissioned eggs for individuals and groups.
Stoika-Smay said people think they can’t learn to do pysanky eggs, but they can.
“My first effort was God-awful, but I saved it and I bring it to class to show people that everybody starts from somewhere,” she said.
“When they see that they can make something really pretty, they are so pleased with themselves. Once you understand the process, you can appreciate what goes into this art form.”
Stoika-Smay said she wants the art form to be preserved.
“I don’t want it to be gone. It has been around since the 17th century and we have to keep it going,” she said.
“I want people to recognize that years and years ago when there wasn’t TV or internet, people were sitting around and creating with what they had and I just love that. This is something worth saving.”
Johnstown resident Marianne Locher said her mother and aunts did pysanky eggs and she learned from them.
“She taught me when I was 5 years old and I’ve been doing them since then,” she said.
Locher said she typically will make five or six dozen pysanky eggs each year.
“I’ll use chicken, duck and goose eggs and I have made an ostrich egg,” she said.
“Normally, I do them during Easter, but I have dyes made up all year and sometimes I’ll sit down and make them.
“I’ve showed my daughter and son, who are artists, how to make them and they make really pretty eggs.”
Locher said she works on a dozen eggs at a time.
“From start to finish, it will probably take me three hours, that’s from design and taking the wax off,” she said.
Locher said she blows out the egg beforehand, letting the eggs sit for about a week to thoroughly dry.
“I start with the white egg and put the beeswax on it and a lot of the designs have meaning to them,” she said.
“You always go from a lighter color to a darker color, and whatever you design on the egg will stay that color because the beeswax seals everything.”
Melting the wax
Locher said the wax can be melted off with a hot pad, iron or a candle.
“I’ll clean it all off and put a coat of varnish on it so it’s shiny,” she said.
Many of the designs come from books, and she also comes up with her own patterns.
“There’s a typical easy one that if you’re going to show people how to do it, that’s called a star egg and it just has the lines and a star on each side.
“It’s a more simple egg for people to do on their first try,” Locher said.
Locher, who sells some eggs and gives them as gifts, said she always tells people they can create pysanky eggs, no matter their artistic level.
“I’ve shown a lot of people how to do this, and when they sit down to make an egg, they’re surprised at how well they can do,” she said.
“Really, anyone can do this, and you can do it every Easter as a tradition.”
Locher said with family members now gone, she wants to make sure the pysanky art form isn’t forgotten.
“My mother is gone and my aunts are gone and I’m just trying to keep the tradition alive,” she said.
“This is something they cherished and I want to keep the art going in Johnstown. You don’t want this to be a lost art.”
