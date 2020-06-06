Relaxing in a brown leather chair, David Vitovich smoked a Nick’s Sticks sun-grown Little Havana Perdomo, his go-to daily cigar.
It is a robusto smoke that he describes as always consistent.
As the Little Havana rested in an ash tray for a bit, Vitovich talked about how his interest in cigars led to him starting a new business, Corojo’s Cigar Shop, at 10 Westwood Drive in Lower Yoder Township. And how, since opening the doors, he has been able to share his knowledge about cigars with customers, while also learning a few new facts, too.
“It’s very enjoyable,”
Vitovich said in the shop’s smoking room. “This is something I like to do, me being a cigar smoker myself. Like they say, if you don’t enjoy your work, why do it? I’m definitely enjoying this. I’m enjoying the people that I meet. I’m thankful that the customers that I have are return customers and new customers.”
Corojo’s has been up and running for a few weeks, but a grand opening is planned for June 13 – when a food truck will be providing free ribs and hot dogs. Donations will be accepted for breast cancer awareness in honor of Vitovich’s aunt, Lisa (Nester) Henry, who recently died from the disease.
“This is something near and dear to me, so I’d like to show my support for her and her courageous battle and give back,” Vitovich said.
Vitovich sells about 60 varieties of cigars, along with accessories, in his shop that is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“I let the customers actually dictate to me what they need,” Vitovich said. “That’s what I usually bring in. When they come here and they sit down and have a cigar, their choice of cigar is here for them.”
He has already developed a customer base by selling at festivals, including Brews & Blues in the Valley and Coptoberfest.
“I think it gave me a great foundation,” Vitovich said. “It got my name out there. People saw my products.”
The business is a part-time startup that Vitovich wants to grow and eventually operate full time.
“I’d like to say that hopefully, within a few years, I outgrow this place,” Vitovich said.
“That’s everybody’s dream. My dream is to do that.
“My dream is also to maybe open up another store if this does very well. I’d like to keep one here. Richland’s always a good look. I’d be looking at Richland, maybe putting something up into Richland. Or, who knows, this may expand and I may say down the road that I need a bigger spot.
“And that’s what every small business owner’s hope is. You succeed. And you can either open up more businesses or expand your business.”
