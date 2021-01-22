Jeff Cramer, executive vice president of lending for 1st Summit Bank, said small-business borrowers got some good news this week.
Loan forgiveness has been made simpler in the federal government’s signature program for providing COVID-19 economic relief to small businesses, the U.S. Small Business Administration said.
The SBA and U.S. Treasury published updated Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness guidance and forms, including a one-page application for borrowers that received a PPP loan of $150,000 or less.
That could help many borrowers realize forgiveness, Cramer said.
Forgiveness is still pending for 65% of the dollar amount issued in PPP loans through 1st Summit last year, he said.
“Borrowers either didn’t submit forms for forgiveness yet or they are waiting for acceptance by the SBA,” Cramer said.
Nationally, between April and August, the program distributed $523 billion in forgivable government-backed loans to 5.2 million small businesses to help them keep paying
their workers through the pandemic.
And yet another round of the program is under way, this time with extra help for industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic – including restaurants and hotels.
Congress included $284 billion in new funding in the stimulus package it passed in December. The program is open until March 31.
Banks administering the loans have again ramped up operations to help businesses keep their doors open.
The program reopened in phases, with smaller lending institutions first, then reopened Tuesday – with institutions with more than $1 billion in assets able to receive applications.
Second-time applicants
M&T Bank has received 10,000 applications requesting $1.5 billion in PPP loans since Tuesday, Bob Tiskus, vice president and market executive, said.
A majority are second-draw applicants who received a PPP loan in the first round, too. But 15% are first-draw applicants, he said.
“We expect the velocity to moderate in the coming days,” Tiskus said.
There’s an eligibility requirement for second-time loan applicants. They must show a 25% in gross revenue drop from 2019 to 2020, Cramer said.
For most borrowers, the maximum loan amount of a Second Draw PPP Loan is 2.5 times the average monthly 2019 or 2020 payroll costs, up to $2 million, guidelines on the U.S. Small Business Association website show.
For borrowers in the accommodation and food services sectors, the maximum loan amount for a Second Draw PPP Loan is 3.5 times the average monthly 2019 or 2020 payroll costs, up to $2 million.
Businesses that opened after Feb. 15, 2020, are not eligible for PPP loan assistance.
Shifting economy
Husband and wife duo Pat and Stacey Martella opened Stadium Pub & Grille in downtown Johnstown in February.
They are eligible for the current round of PPP loans but will receive a minimum amount because calculations are based on payroll for the past year.
Stadium Pub has operated at 100% for only three weeks since he opened, so payroll numbers are meager, Pat Martella said.
“We see a revitalization in downtown and my wife and I wanted to be a part of it,” Martella said. “I still hope there will be a new renaissance in the business district. People are struggling, but if we get through this, Johnstown can reinvent itself again.”
Bill Wissinger and his family formed an LLC in February with plans to open Steel City Axe in Geistown.
That business still doesn’t qualify for a PPP loan.
“There is a transition happening in Johnstown,” Wissinger said. “Back in the day, the industry was steel – now it’s about taking advantage of nature and outdoors. We wanted to be a part of that new and upcoming industry and attraction to this area.”
But for now, until vaccines and better weather soften the impact of the pandemic, the business is surviving by staying on a strict budget.
“Our goal from the start was to keep costs low,” he said.
