To form a plan to attract remote workers to live in Johnstown, community stakeholders met virtually with an expert on the subject.
Deborah Smith Cook is founder and CEO of Atheseus, a Washington, D.C. –based company that helps organizations solve problems – including how to manage a remote workforce.
In a zoom interview with The Tribune-Democrat, Cook said remote jobs are becoming part of the norm, with large companies – including Twitter, Instacart, Nationwide Insurance and Mastercard –allowing employees to work from home, permanently.
“Two years ago, about 3% of the work-force was working remotely, and my job was to help businesses put in a remote workplace policy, because that’s what a lot of workers were demanding,” she said. “A number of studies said it really was the preferred style of working, so it’s been predicted to grow by another 5-10%.
“Then the pandemic hit and, obviously, everyone worked from home who could work from home. And so the projections in April were that 25-30% of the workforce was working remotely at least two or three days a week.”
‘Can live anywhere’
Johnstown has an opportunity to become a bedroom community for remote workers who want to move from big cities, she said.
“Johnstown and other communities are dealing with two issues,” Cook said.
“Unemployment is now at 12 or 13%, since the pandemic hit. So the question is, how can we both help people who are unemployed in the community as well as attracting other workers to the community? As I looked at the Cambria/ Johnstown area, you have a lot of resources that would be attractive to remote workers.”
She pointed to Johnstown’s access to universities, a large airport in Pittsburgh and natural resources as draws to the area.
“The other trend that has really brought this to a head is the fact that, as people are able to work remotely, they realize they can live anywhere,” Cook said. “They are not constrained to live in a big city.”
According to a June 17 article in the Wall Street Journal, at one point in April, Americans were relocating from large cities at twice the pace they had a year earlier.
The WSJ article’s source was Cuebiq, a data firm that tracks movement via mobile phones. People continued to move at an elevated rate through mid-May. Cuebiq’s tally includes any trips away from home that last at least three weeks. There was no telling how many moves were permanent, according to the article.
“They want to move where they feel like they have clean air, space, parks, places where their kids can be outside and be safe,” Cook said. “There is a major trend of people moving from big cities into more rural areas – rural meaning smaller cities, not necessarily out in the boondocks, but they are taking advantage of the fact they can work anywhere.”
They can live anywhere, she said, “as long as they have broadband.”
Broadband a ‘must-have’
With CARES Act funding, the Cambria County commissioners, approved a $1.1 million broadband project in September to expand service to the northern parts of the county where service is not strong.
“Broadband is one must-have if a community is looking to bring workers into their community,” Cook said.
A marketing campaign highlighting the Johnstown area’s outdoor features and other amenities is also key, she said.
Cities launch marketing campaigns targeting remote workers on social media and job sites, but advertising the area’s natural resources and expanding broadband alone may not be enough.
Communities use a variety of incentives, including grants, stipends for moving expenses, or deals on land, she said.
An area in Nebraska offers a free plot of land as long as a house is built within a year. Niagra Falls offers a stipend to settle into a particular areas it wants to see revitalized, she said.
Other communities are defraying the cost of moving or setting up a home office.
And some provide a “reverse scholarship,” or money offered to people with certain degrees to help them pay off student debt.
There are several ways to fund those incentives.
“Some communities use private dollars, like from a foundation, and others are using state dollars,” Cook said.
“Local corporations can also be involved in this.
“And that is a question for Johnstown. Where does the money come from? How do you allocate those funds to this project? And that’s why I think it’s important to look at the broader picture: it’s not just funds for an individual, it is about the ripple effect through the entire community.”
‘Way of the future’
Tulsa, Oklahoma, started out attracting 100 remote workers in 2018 – and had about 800 applicants for those 100 slots.
This year, leaders in that city are targeting 250, Cook said.
Topeka, Kansas, has a robust program seeking between 40 and 60 people. The state of Vermont offered incentives to 100 individuals.
“In Tulsa, there were a lot of cafés and restaurants that came about because of this,” she said.
“The Mosaic District in Washington, D.C., saw shopping, theaters and other growth.
That all came to an area that had nothing in it before.
“That critical mass makes a big difference in a community,” Cook said. “But some communities have sought as few as three to five people. You can start small and see how that goes, then develop it further.”
Debi Balog, workforce development director for Johnstown Area Regional Industries, was among the Johnstown stakeholders who held that conference call with Cook.
“I think remote working is the way of the future for certain business sectors,” Balog said. “The pandemic caused an immediate transformation. ... Businesses are offering remote work to help fill critical job openings.
“The advantage of attracting remote workers plays a role in diversifying the workforce by adding underrepresented occupations to our area, most with higher salaries.”
Regional response
During the years, JARI has been working to bring residents who left the area for employment to consider moving back home, Balog said.
“Remote employment can offer workers the opportunity to be ‘home’ and close to family,” she said.
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President and Executive Director Mike Kane said the foundation, JARI, Vision Together 2025 and the Cambria Regional Chamber are only beginning to consider a plan to attract remote workers.
“I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Kane said. “We want to develop a package that talks about things people want – broadband, cost of living, quality of life – and decide how we can promote it, so that people do choose the Johnstown area.
“We are just starting to think about the best way to do it. It’s something worth exploring for our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.