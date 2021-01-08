Future brides and bridegrooms will want to make this virtual event their one-stop shop.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the in-person Johnstown Bridal Showcase, sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine, isn’t able to be held at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown, but the event will still go on in a different format.
The Virtual Bridal Showcase 2021 will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Those interested in participating can register at www.johnstownbridalshowcase.com.
Once registered, participants will receive a link and additional information on how to attend the free show.
Participating vendors include DJs, musicians, formal-wear providers, caterers, venues, florists, salons, financial services and specialty items.
Representatives from Top Dog Productions Inc., Ace’s, Coldwell Banker, Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, Holiday Inn Downtown Johnstown, Balance Restaurant, Sunnehanna Country Club, Peles Salon, Kristin Crocco Photography, Asiago’s, The Baltimore Life, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, DJ Jack Labarko Inc., Quality Alterations, New York Life, Johnstown Masonic Temple, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Mismatched Vintage Rentals and Flair of Country Catering and Event Planning will be on hand.
“Everything is new, but everything is the same,” said Mary Anne Rizzo, director of advertising for The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine.
“With everything that is happening with COVID and the shutdowns, we knew we couldn’t have a regular show where you would meet with vendors face to face, but we’re going to try and translate that and go virtual with a Q&A session,” Rizzo said.
As part of the question-and-answer session, brides-to-be will be able to interact with vendors and get information about their products and services.
“We’ve decided to do four or five vendors at a time, so you don’t have to listen to the whole thing because maybe you don’t need everything,” Rizzo said.
“We’ll also record it and keep it up on the Virtual Bridal Showcase website, so if you can’t attend, you can go in and listen to it.”
Also, part of the virtual showcase will be company modules with pictures or logos, brief descriptions of the business and possible videos showcasing what they offer.
“It will give you access to their website and Facebook page as well as other social media sites,” Rizzo said.
She said there are 19 vendors committed to the show.
“Last year, we had 30 vendors, so we are more than half- way to where we’d like to be,” Rizzo said.
Vendors interested in participating can contact Rizzo at 814-532-5162 or email marizzo@tribdem.com, or Chris Marhefka at 814-532-5042 or email cmarhefka@tribdem.com.
Despite the change in format, Rizzo is optimistic that brides will get ideas for their weddings and vendors will be able to book business.
“We’re hoping we’ve figured this out and it’ll be successful,” she said.
Registration is requested by Jan. 29.
Those who register will be entered to win a variety of door prizes and wedding gifts that will be drawn throughout the event.
