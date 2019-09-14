Grab a few beers and listen to the blues.
The seventh annual Brews & Blues in the Valley will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., in downtown Johnstown.
The festival will be presented by Johnstown Area Heritage Association and Forever Media.
Ticket holders will receive unlimited 3-ounce samples of craft beers and mircobrews, choosing from more than 30 breweries.
Beer tasting will begin at 3 p.m.
“I think everybody enjoys the opportunity to sample a bunch of beer and we have a lot of different kinds this year,” said Shelley Johansson, JAHA’s director of marketing and communications.
“We look to offer a variety and what’s popular. We’re excited to have Stone Bridge Brewing Co. there this year because it’s fun to have local folks with us, so we’re hoping to give people the best experience.”
Confirmed brands, beers and breweries include 24 Hour Session IPA, Arnold Palmer, Atwater Vanilla Java Porter, Back Shore Brewing Co., Beerlin Octoberfest, Blockhouse Brewing, Bluepoint Brewing, Brewdog Elvis Juice, Crook & Marker, Deschutes Squeezed & Black Butte Porter, Ellicottville, Elysian Brewing Co., Erie Brewing, Fat Heads Strange Majic, Flying Dog Raging and Truth, Golden Road Brewing, Goose Island, Great Lakes Burning River & Fitzgerald Porter, Ithaca, Lagunitas IPA and Maximus, Lancaster Peanut Butter Ale, Leigenkugel Harvest Patch Shandy, Left Hand Milk Stout, Levity, Magic Hat, New Belgium Brewing, New Trail, Penn Brewing, Redds, Rogue Dead Guy & Hazelnut, Sam Adams Kosmic Sour, Southern Tier 2X IPA and Live, Stone Bridge Brewing Co. of Johnstown, Straub Hop Blaster, Straub Oktoberfest, Sweetwater, Truly Mango, White Claw, Wyndridge Cranberry Cider and Yuengling.
At 3 p.m., Jack of Diamonds will perform original blues and Americana music.
Black Cat Moan will take the stage at 4:15 p.m., playing blues, jazz and rock ’n’ roll.
The music will wrap up at 5:30 p.m. with The Stevee Wellons Band, a group formed in 2015 to perform at the International Blues Challenge, where the band earned first-place honors.
The band has opened for numerous acts, including Shameka Copeland, Ana Popovic, Tommy Castro and Samantha Fish. They played in Johnstown in 2018 at the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
“There’s a nice contrast between the bands, and those who enjoy blues music will be very pleased with what’s being offered,” Johansson said.
Food vendors will include Country Inn, Pudliner’s Country Corner, The Phoenix Tavern, Morguen Toole Co., Press Bistro,
Corojo’s Cigar Shop, The Caribbean Grill, Red’s Texas BBQ and Grubbz on Wheelz.
The beer tasting will conclude at 6 p.m.
“This is a nice time of year for the event. It kind of has an Octoberfest feel to it,” Johansson said.
“It’s a nice daytime event in Johnstown.”
Those who attend the festival, including designated drivers, must be 21 years of age or older. Identification will be required at the gate.
Tickets are $35 for general admission and $15 for designated driver.
All tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no day-of-event sales.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.showclix.com.
They also are available at Heritage Discovery Center, 601 Sixth Ave., Cambria City; Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown; Sporting Goods Discounters, 1449 Scalp Ave., Suite 15, Johns-town; 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown; Elite Salon & Medspa, 437 S. Center St., Ebensburg; and Shear Innocence Salon, 1621 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.
The festival will be held rain or shine.
