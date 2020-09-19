Frequent hand-washing and wiping down surfaces in our homes has become the norm since early March, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
For Johnstown Cleaning Co., a janitorial service located in downtown Johnstown, cleaning took on a much different meaning.
When the virus hit, the company was put on hold at first as many businesses and services were, with much of its contracts delayed. That’s when the janitorial service took action and stocked up on cleaning supplies and made a major purchase in what proved to be its biggest asset, a Ryobi 1 Chemical Fogger.
Using the disinfectant Lysol, the fogging machine sprays a thin coating over surfaces without a residue that stands for a six-minute period. The surface then becomes 99.9% germ free.
“The difference is, ours doesn’t leave any residue as I’ve seen from other companies, because ours is a fine mist,” said Randy Leitenberger, who mainly runs the fogging machine with his son, Ryan.
Randy Leitenberger, who also has a full-time job with an insurance agency, said the service has been a big help with the business since the virus first took hold.
“It will cover every surface, but it’s not wet enough to ruin anything,” he said.
His wife, office manager Suzie Leitenberger, said they were nervous when the quarantine first began, but media exposure concerning the new service has brought in customers.
She reported an increase of more than 20% in new business and all of her previous clients have returned but one.
“We got new janitorial services from that and I think our business is even better than it was before the virus,” Suzie Leitenberger said.
‘Good group of people’
Suzie Leitenberger believes what makes her business special are the people, many of whom have worked every day – what she considers unseen yet essential workers.
“We have a good group of people that work here,” she said. “We have some people who worked every day no matter what. Anything we asked them to do, they did.”
Leitenberger prides herself on the work atmosphere, citing the fact that many of the company’s employees stay for years.
She is a 28-year veteran with the business.
Owner Larry Kessler echoed her sentiments.
“I owe most of our success to our employees,” he said. “They have diligently worked every day since the outbreak.”
He said his employees adapted well to the guidelines passed in Harrisburg and the ever-changing requirements of their customer base.
‘Take it very seriously’
Starting Monday, indoor dining will be increased to 50% capacity, a previous restriction of 25% recently lifted by Gov. Tom Wolf. A federal judge on Monday ruled his coronavirus-related shutdown is unconstitutional, violating the First Amendment right to assemble.
Wolf said he will appeal the decision.
“This has definitely been more challenging due to all of the restrictions and extra safety precautions,” Kessler added.
“Sometimes the cleaning staff gets forgotten when they speak of the heroes during this virus, but our employees are definitely heroes to us.”
Roxbury resident Kathy Freeman has been working through the pandemic despite suffering from an auto-immune disease, diabetes and a heart-valve issue. She began with the company 21 years ago.
“I was looking for something for a few hours a day in the evening for a little extra money,” she said, “and for something to do, and this job came up. It grew into something bigger.”
Freeman said she doesn’t worry about coronavirus because the company has a mandatory mask policy and she always protects herself. She also uses gloves when needed and her customers keep their distance.
But certainly, things have changed this year. High volume and high-touch areas are cleaned much more often, and different cleaning techniques are being used.
“It’s worse than the flu, and I take it very seriously,” Freeman said. “You have to disinfect even better than other years when the flu season hit.
“Even businesses have hand sanitizer in areas and are more cautious.”
Freeman said she will continue to work during this time, despite her health.
