Dan Cheever has joined UMF Medical, Johnstown, a leading manufacturer of innovative exam tables and procedure chairs, as vice president of sales and marketing.
He will work closely with the MTMC strategic accounts and field sales teams as well as lead UMF Medical’s sales and marketing team to grow revenue in the IDN and government spaces.
With more than 15 years’ experience as a sales executive, Cheever has successfully led sales teams to achieve superior sales revenues in the acute, non-acute and ambulatory care spaces, most recently for Hillrom and Welch Allyn.
Cheever most recently served as area vice president (New England) for Hillrom, where he was recruited by senior leadership to build and lead a new team in the largest global business unit.
Before his time with Hillrom, Cheever was promoted through various sales positions for Welch Allyn, where he won numerous awards over the past decade for his leadership, surpassing revenue targets, superior sales revenues and ranking in the top 10% of the company’s sales professionals.
Cheever also held sales and marketing positions with Ortho Biotech Products, a division of Johnson & Johnson, as well as Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (Pfizer).
He earned a master’s in business administration degree in finance from the University of Connecticut and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Providence College.
