JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – If a wedding is in the future, this event is a one-stop shop for planning that special day.
The 17th annual Johnstown Bridal Showcase presented by The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Mary Anne Rizzo, director of advertising for The Tribune- Democrat and Johnstown Magazine, said the bridal showcase saves those who are engaged from having to make multiple trips to bridal businesses.
“This brings all of our vendors together in one place,” she said, “so brides-to-be, grooms and their families can come together, walk around and see what’s available.
“They can talk to vendors on the spot and see what dates are available this year or next year, and they can narrow down their choices and get ideas.”
This year marks the return of the in-person event.
“Everybody is excited,” Rizzo said.
“This is going to be one of our bigger shows. Vendors are excited to be back and that’s why we’re having such good luck with sign-ups.”
About 40 experts from the wedding and bridal industry will be on hand with samples of their works.
“We have some returning vendors and some are new,” Rizzo said.
Vendors include bridal and tuxedo shops, jewelers, caterers, hair and makeup professionals, photographers, videographers, entertainers, venues, event planners, transportation companies, caterers, real estate, financial services, honeymoon specialists and gift registries.
Featured businesses will be Events in Bloom by Penny, Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, Ace’s, Boscov’s Live! Casino Pittsburgh, Grand Ballroom at Windber Recreation Park, Hampton by Hilton Johnstown, Top Dog Productions, Men’s Wearhouse, Flair of Country Catering and Event Planning, Larenas, Swinston Travel, Edward Jacob Photography, DJ Jack Labarko Inc., Quality Alterations, John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, Whispering Hollow Estate, The Roost Event Center, Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center, Showtime Entertainment, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, Schultz Brothers Inc., Pampered Chef, Elite Med Spa & Coolsculpting, Helen Dugan of Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty, The Mirage, Lake Raystown Resort, Baltimore Life, Red Lobster, Peles Salon, Diamond Bridal, The Imperial Room, Barefoot Mountain Photography, The Grand Halle on Broad Street, The Gypsy Queen, Blair County Convention Center, New York Life – Cathryn Bergman and Renewal By Andersen.
“If somebody needed to plan their wedding in one day, I think they could do it,” Rizzo said.
Rizzo said vendors are prepared and ready to do business.
“They have their setups and their calendars and can tell exactly what dates are open,” she said.
“Their business has been hurt over the last couple of years, so I think this will help to drive their business and help to get some of it back.”
The latest trends in gowns and tuxedos will be put on display from 3 to 4 p.m. during a fashion show.
“We do the fashion show at the end of the day to give brides-to-be and their families an opportunity to walk around and interact with all the vendors as much as they can, but they also want to see what’s new in fashion,” Rizzo said.
“They can see formal, outdoor and destination wedding wear.”
Fashions will be modeled from Larenas in Somerset with gowns and tuxedos, Diamond Bridal in Hollidaysburg with gowns and Men’s Wearhouse with tuxedos.
“For the brides-to-be, I’m hop- ing we give them new ideas and connect them with our business community that does weddings,” Rizzo said.
“For our vendors, I hope we are able to drive more business their way.”
Tickets for the show are $15 in advance and available online at www.JohnstownBridalShowcase.com.
Tickets will also be available at the door for $20.
A ticket qualifies attendees to receive a free one-year subscription to Johnstown Magazine and a chance to win door prizes, including a $1,000 Boscov’s gift card, one of two $200 Ken’s BiLo gift cards and a couples basket valued at $250 from Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty.
For more information, call 814-532-5162 or email marizzo@tribdem.com.
