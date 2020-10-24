Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory has announced that Kat Basset and Frank Barta have joined the staff as interns.

Basset is a 2020 graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.

She grew up in Ohiopyle State Park and has family in the Johnstown area.

Barta also is a 2020 graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.

He is graduate of Shanksville-Stonycreek High School.

He also serves as assistant fire chief at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department.

