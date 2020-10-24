Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory has announced that Kat Basset and Frank Barta have joined the staff as interns.
Basset is a 2020 graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.
She grew up in Ohiopyle State Park and has family in the Johnstown area.
Barta also is a 2020 graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.
He is graduate of Shanksville-Stonycreek High School.
He also serves as assistant fire chief at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.