With a little bit of heart and soul, the Cambria Somerset Heart Ball will help people have longer, healthier lives.
The formal gala will be held Feb. 22 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont, and it’s one of the American Heart Association’s major fundraising events, locally and nationally.
The event, hosted by the American Heart Association, will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 8 p.m., with a menu that features food from American Heart Association cookbooks.
“The evening celebrates heart and stroke survivors and medical professionals in our community and educators who work to keep our community healthy and well,” said Brooke Greybush, the Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Centre counties division director for the heart association.
“Our mission is to build healthier lives free of heart disease and stroke.”
With a theme of “Heart and Soul,” the event is designed to focus on the American Heart Association’s four pillars of health – eat smart, add color, move more and be well.
“We’re incorporating those four pillars of health into the theme because heart care involves soul care as well,” Greybush said.
“We’ll have a lot of fun decorations with red, white and silver. Westwood Floral is doing our decor, which will include beautiful tall rose centerpieces with sparkling lights, a beautiful entry with red carpet and an archway and romantic decor throughout Sunnehanna Country Club.”
In addition, when guests arrive, they will be greeted by a saxophone player.
A live auction will feature jewelry, a gourmet dinner at Sunnehanna Country Club, Caribbean vacation, beachfront getaway at St. James Morgan Bay in St. Lucia, overnight stay at the Pierre Hotel in New York City and a Seven Springs Mountain Resort escape.
During the event, the Open Your Heart appeal will provide attendees the opportunity to make donations to the heart association that will be used for research, to develop guidelines to improve patient care and to help people lower their risk factors for heart disease and stroke.
This year, a special Open Your Heart appeal will feature the story of Craig Smith, who at the age of 26 was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy and would need a heart transplant.
He had a ventricular assist device implanted to act as an artificial heart to see if his heart would rebound, but after four months with no improvements, he was put on a waiting list for a new heart.
In October 2016, Smith received his life-saving heart transplant.
The Heart Hall of Fame will induct Dr. Carl W. Konvolinka, who in 1979 joined Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center as chairman of the Department of Surgery and General Surgical Residency Program.
From 1979 to 1990, Konvolinka was instrumental in shaping the medical landscape at the hospital by implementing the cardiothoracic and trauma services.
He was fortunate to survive his first heart attack more than 20 years ago when he collapsed with ventricular fibrillation due to an acute myocardial infarction.
Konvolinka’s wife, Sue, a surgical nurse, performed life-saving CPR until EMS personnel arrived.
He received a stent in one his arteries.
“He really is a deserving candidate,” Greybush said.
“It’s amazing to read his extensive training and background and the wonderful work he has done locally, specifically with laying the foundation with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s heart program.”
The event will conclude with music by Cleveland-based Rudy and the Professionals.
“We’re really excited about having them, and we wanted to bring this special band to Johnstown because of their great resume and their soul style,” Greybush said.
“People will have fun dancing to their music.”
Last year, the ball raised $82,500, enabling the heart association to fund research and ongoing programs.
“This year, we’ve set a goal of $100,000 and that goes back into our mission of research, education and community outreach,” Greybush said.
The gala is being chaired by Andrew Rush, president of UPMC Somerset.
“As president of UPMC Somerset, I see the devastating effects that heart disease and stroke can have on an individual and their family and I want to make a difference by supporting this very important cause,” he said.
Rachel Prichard, a news reporter for WJAC-TV, will serve as master of ceremonies.
Tickets are $140 per person.
Table sponsorships are also available.
Reservations are required by Feb. 14. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 717-730-1739 or cambriaheartball.heart.org.
