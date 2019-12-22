At this gathering lords and ladies will take a trip back to medieval times.
Barony of Saint Swithin’s Bog will host AEthelmearc Kingdom’s Twelfth Night event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Masonic Temple, 130 Valley Pike Road, Johnstown, and it will include a day of fighting, fencing, feasting, dancing and music.
The parent organization for the local barony, the Society for Creative Anachronism, is an international, nonprofit organization whose members work to re-create the best of the chivalry, romance and occupations of the medieval and Renaissance eras.
Each area has been designated as a particular kingdom and then broken down further into baronies and shires.
Barony of St. Swithin’s Bog is part of the Kingdom of AEthelmearc, which includes western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and southwest New York.
“We have a baronal Twelfth Night every year, but this year we’re hosting the kingdom event for the first time,” said Timothy Johnson, the autocrat of the event. “We’ll be having people coming from all over, and right now we have about 250 to 300 people attending.”
He said to be able to host the event, the barony put in a bid and the kingdom selected who would host it.
“We are super exited about this, and doing stuff with our kingdom also is something we like to do; we’re a very hospitable group,” Johnson said.
The event will feature tournaments that will test participants’ skill and muster in heavy fighting, fencing, youth combat and bardic competitions.
“This year we’ll have several period games as well as elevations with people moving up to peerage and knighthood,” Johnson said. “The kingdom will be looking for its bardic championship, so people will perform in front of the king, queen, prince and princess, and they’ll decide who’s the best. It’s whatever they want to do from poetry to singing.”
In addition, food vendors will be on hand selling medieval-style foods such as breads, nuts, soups and meats.
There also will be merchant vendors with yarn, leather, pottery, jewelry and medieval games available for purchase.
Those attending are required to dress in medieval garb.
“Each one of us has our own persona,” Johnson said. “People take a lot of time and do a lot of research on whatever persona they want, so we have can anything from a 12th century Viking to a 16th century Spaniard.”
For those who attend, the hope is they’ll have a fun, enjoyable time.
“If they leave that place not full and not happy, I did my job wrong,” Johnson said. “This is a laid-back event where people can get together and experience everything that we do.”
Those attending are asked to bring a canned good to benefit a local food pantry.
Cost is $17 for adult members, $22 for adults and free for children 17 and under.
Reservations are required by Jan. 11. Checks should be made payable to SCA PA Inc. Barony of St. Swithin’s Bog, c/o Paul Tedeski, 499 Southmont Blvd., Johnstown, Pa. 15905.
For more information, call Johnson at 814-615-8201 or email timothyjohnson1978@gmail.com.
