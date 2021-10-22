The following municipalities will hold trick-or-treat:
• Adams Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Bedford Borough: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Berlin Borough: Parade at 6 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Bolivar: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Boswell Borough: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30, followed by a parade.
• Brownstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Carrolltown: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Central City: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
• City of Johnstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Conemaugh Township, Cambria County: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Conemaugh Township, Somerset County: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Croyle Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• East Conemaugh Borough: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
• East Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Ebensburg Borough: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Ferndale Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Geistown Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Hastings Borough: Parade at 2 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Jackson Township: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Lilly Borough: Parade at 3 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Lorain Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Lower Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Nanty Glo Borough: Parade at 2:30 p.m., followed by followed by trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Paint Borough: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Paint Township: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Patton Borough: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 31, parade to follow.
• Portage Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Portage Township: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Richland Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Scalp Level Borough: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Shade Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
• South Fork Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Southmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Stonycreek Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Upper Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Westmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• West Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Windber Borough: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
