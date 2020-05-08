Nine area women will be recognized as the YWCA Greater Johnstown's Tribute to Women honorees.
Since 1987, the nonprofit organization has been honoring women leaders who work and reside in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Through the awards process, individuals within the community nominate women they know who have demonstrated leadership qualities in their chosen field, their personal lives and their commitment to community service.
Valerie Deater, event chairwoman, said the honorees are a phenomenal group of women with diverse backgrounds and have an exceptional list of accomplishments.
“They not only share the mission and vision of the YWCA, they also have demonstrated qualities of leadership, made significant contributions in their community and chosen field of work and exemplify personal attributes that make them role models for other women,” she said.
ARTS & LETTERS
Barbara Zaborowski, Ph.D, has been recognized with the Arts & Letters award.
The Johnstown resident has been employed by Pennsylvania Highlands Community College for 25 years and currently serves as the dean of library services and special projects.
Zaborowski also is a historian working on projects recording the area’s history, including its involvement in the Underground Railroad.
She said receiving the award is an honor.
“It’s nice to be recognized for what I’ve been doing for all these years,” Zaborowski said.
She said it’s important to acknowledge women for their accomplishments.
“You do stuff every day and you try to make a difference, so it’s nice when somebody recognizes that,” Zaborowski said.
“I am very pleased to be included.”
Zaborowski received the nomination from Steve Nunez, president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, and Kathy Morrell, executive director of institutional advancement and public relations at the college.
“The award is a testament to her dedication that she puts forth on a daily basis in both her professional and personal life to ensure that the local history will not be forgotten,” Morrell said.
“Her endless thirst for research and her writing are true gifts to the community. We are lucky to have her here.”
Nunez said he is thrilled Zaborowski received the award.
“Dr. Zaborowski has consistently dedicated personal and professional time to showcase points of historical significance throughout the Johns-town region,” he said.
“We are proud to call her a colleague and a friend.”
BUSINESS
Debra Orner is the Business honoree.
The Johnstown resident has worked at the Cambria Regional Chamber for almost 22 years and currently serves as its vice president.
She is responsible for running all chamber programs and events.
Orner’s community involvement includes serving as immediate past chairwoman of Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals and she was the first non-CEO to be president of the organization.
She is a board member of the American Red Cross Disaster & Recovery Services, Cambria County Planning Commission, United Neighborhoods, Hope 4 Johnstown and Conemaugh Valley Conservancy.
Orner works with two river team committees for Vision 2025 and is a member of The Tribune-Democrat Reader Advisory Committee.
She said receiving the nomination is humbling.
“I’m generally not big on public recognition, so things like this tend to be a little bit hard for me, but I’m definitely very honored considering some of the past recipients of the award,” Orner said.
“It’s very prestigious and has such a history in our community.”
Orner said she is pleased to be among the honorees.
“I know some of them personally and I know of their accomplishments, and it’s amazing to be included with this particular group of women,” she said.
Orner received the nomination from Amy Bradley, president of the Cambria Regional Chamber.
“She has so much knowledge on the chamber industry and is very connected and up to speed on issues that affect business in the state,” she said.
“She also has knowledge on Johnstown and is a real historian. I’ve never met a person who is more passionate about their community. She’s just always promoting it and looking for ways to move it forward.”
Bradley said she was surprised Orner hadn’t already been nominated because she is a strong candidate.
“As far as women who should be celebrated and who are great role models, I just think she stands out,” she said.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Sue Konvolinka, of Johnstown, has been recognized with the Community Service Volunteer award.
She is active at Bottle Works and is a board member and works on the green roof and park on Chestnut Street.
She is the chairwoman for the Vision 2025 Community Garden Capture team; a Penn State master gardener, helping people with their gardens; a landscape design consultant with National Garden Clubs; treasurer of the Garden Club of Johnstown; and serves on the board of directors at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, where she volunteers doing landscape design.
Konvolinka is a registered nurse and a certified CPR instructor and serves on numerous health-related councils.
She said receiving the nomination is humbling.
“It is not what I ever expected,” Konvolinka said.
“I’m naturally doing just what I do. I helped people when I was a nurse and now I help people understand gardening.”
She said the honorees are professionals who go above and beyond.
“I know a number of these women and they’re amazing,” Konvolinka said.
“It’s good for women to respect each other and what they do. There are a lot of women who do a lot of good in our community.”
She received the nomination from Garden Club of Johnstown members Mary Jo Gardill, Anne P. Jenkins, Carla J. Straw and Sheri Lowry.
“I’ve known Sue for years and she’s done so much for the community,” Gardill said.
“If you think of a super volunteer, that’s Sue. She’s into so many community things and has made such a positive impact on the community.”
Gardill said Konvolinka is low-key and just under the radar, but she makes an impact with every project she’s involved with.
“She is amazing to me,” she said.
“She absolutely is worthy, and we felt it was important for her to get a community award because she is Miss Community Volunteer.”
EDUCATION
Jennifer Hope York will receive the Education award.
The Windber resident is a K-4 instructor in the Windber Area School District, where she has been teaching full time for five years.
York said receiving the award is mind-blowing.
“I know so many awesome educators, and for somebody to notice what I’m doing and be chosen is pretty incredible,” she said.
“It was my daughter who nominated me for this so that’s super special.”
York said she is moved to have been chosen.
“It’s such an honor to be included with these outstanding nominees because they work so hard in their individual fields and do so much for their communities,” she said.
“I just can’t believe that I am counted among them.”
Emma Hope York said she nominated her mother because she’s an incredible person who deserves recognition.
“She really loves her students and I see her in the classroom with them, and their eyes light up whenever she’s teaching and you can tell they enjoy her instruction,” she said. “She also does a lot for her students outside of the classroom. She is the founder of the Windber Cross Country Off-Season Run Club that gets students to lead healthier lifestyles.”
Emma Hope York said she sees how amazing her mother is every day and is happy others are recognizing that as well.
“It’s incredible that there is a program that recognizes women and displays their accomplishments and what they do for their communities and professions,” she said.
LADY LIBERTY
Johnstown resident Jessie Anderson will be recognized with the Lady Liberty award.
She served in the military for 12 years and is a former U.S. Army drill sergeant.
Anderson is treasurer of Cambria City Mission and is active with Veteran Community Initiatives.
She is employed as an agent with New York Life Insurance Co.
“I love giving back and doing for others,” she said. “It’s an honor to be recognized with all these powerhouse women within the community. The fact that the YWCA takes the time to recognize these women and put them on a pedestal is wonderful.”
Anderson said she is eager to meet the other honorees to see what drives them.
“I love being a part of a group of women who are about empowering one another rather than tearing down,” she said.
“It’s essential to honor women because women still have to fight for recognition in the workforce. They should be acknowledged on a regular basis.”
Anderson received the nomination from Tom Caulfield, director of Veteran Community Initiatives.
“I’ve known her for years and she’s very involved with the military community in programs dealing with family members,” he said. “This is a tribute to that.”
Caulfield said Anderson was an easy nomination for him.
“She’s very helpful with different committees,” he said. “She does so many things and is so vibrant and is worthy and beyond to receive this recognition. She is up there with the best of them.”
NONPROFIT
Lisa Stofko is the Nonprofit award honoree.
The Johnstown resident is a grant writer for The Learning Lamp,
where she has been employed since 2015.
Stofko said she is humbled by receiving the recognition.
“Grant writing is a rewarding part of my job because I’m able to, through my words and storytelling, secure funding for programs that make a difference,” she said.
“I know there’s impact in the work that I’m doing and that’s rewarding and makes you feel good.”
Stofko said it’s an amazing honor to be included with this group of women.
“They are all making a difference in their community,” she said.
“I wouldn’t have imagined that I would be a part of this. It’s a very impressive group who have done really impressive work.”
Stofko said the recognition is important because it allows young women to see that there are women working hard in the community.
“It’s encouraging for them to see that these women are out there and making a difference,” she said.
Stofko received the nomination from Marlene Singer.
“I’ve worked in the nonprofit sector for a lot of years with a lot of different projects, and I’ve had the pleasure of brainstorming with her on many of those,” Singer said.
“She is phenomenal at grant writing and finding these grants that make these programs happen. She is one of the best in this area at procuring funds to try and get the programs that we need.”
Singer said Stofko was an easy choice for her nomination.
“She doesn’t put herself out there.
“She’s always the team player, but she absolutely is is a worthy candidate because she knows the community and looks at what the needs are and tries to fill those needs,” she said.
PROFESSIONS
Nikki M. Kushner is the Professions award honoree.
The Ebensburg resident is president of Conemaugh Physician Group.
She said receiving the award is touching.
“It’s a proud moment that somebody who actually works with me would really feel that honor to recognize me for what I do,” Kushner said. “It’s one of my best accomplishments and means a lot.”
She said it’s an honor to be among other Conemaugh women who have received the recognition.
“These are great professional women whom I admire,” Kushner said.
She said it’s extremely important to acknowledge women who are continuing to grow in the professional world.
“It’s important for young women to see that you can be successful in your career in this area,” Kushner said.
She received the nomination from Ann Marie Bomba, director of speciality practice operations at Conemaugh Physician Group.
“When you look back at your career, there are those individuals you work with that you either want to emulate or admire certain qualities and characteristics that they exude, she is very much at the top of the list,” Bomba said.
“She leads by example and is always fair when having to make the tough decisions.”
Bomba said recognizing Kushner and the other nominees is essential to cultivating future leaders.
“Rarely do you see the recognition, especially for women, for the good things they do,” she said.
“What Nikki has achieved has been more traditionally a male role in hospital administration, so she’s been able to break that barrier and that alone is a good, positive message to send to young women coming up through the ranks.”
STEM
Johnstown resident Kimberly A. Kakabar has been recognized with the STEM award.
She is employed as an administrative assistant with the EADS Group Inc. in the Johnstown office.
Kakabar also is involved with the Beaverdale Sportsmen’s Association.
She said the award came as a surprise.
“My aunt submitted the application and told me I was the winner,” Kakabar said. “I am completely floored.”
She said being with the other nominees is humbling because she is 28 years old and has been working in her career for only five years.
“I’m still young in my career and with what I’ve done, so I’m greatly honored to be recognized among these women who are more experienced and have influenced their communities over time,” Kakabar said. “It’s amazing to me to be included with these women.”
She said acknowledging women’s achievements could give others the motivation they need to make an impact in their communities.
“By having outstanding women recognized, it might give them the inspiration to know that their thoughts are heard and their work makes a difference,” Kakabar said.
She received the nomination from her aunt, Erin Schiffhauer.
“All her life she has been into nature and the environment and doing amazing things with it,” Schiffhauer said.
“She is so compassionate about doing good things for the environment. She amazes me.”
Schiffhauer said Kakabar is one of the first women to serve on the Beaverdale Sportsmen’s Association board, paving the way for three additional female board members.
“She is so knowledgeable and smart at what she does and it benefits her both professionally and in extracurricular activities,” she said. “This award is well-deserved and she needed to be recognized.”
YELLOW ROSE
Sylvia M. Carr is the Yellow Rose recipient.
The nominee is chosen by the YWCA Greater Johnstown board and it recognizes someone in the community who exemplifies the mission of the YWCA to eliminate racism and empower women.
The Johnstown resident is a founding member of Hope 4 Johnstown, a grassroots organization established to curb violence in Johnstown.
Carr said she’s humbled by receiving the award.
“I didn’t think you could get an award for doing things that you love,” she said. “I just look out for the kids, that’s where my heart is, making sure they have something positive to do.”
Carr said it’s a blessing to be recognized.
“This came out of the blue and I was shocked when it happened, but it’s gratifying to know that someone else not only recognizes, but appreciates your efforts,” she said.
Carr said she is honored to be included with the other nominees.
“I know some of those ladies personally and I never would have thought I’d be on the same level as them,” she said.
“They are some amazing women. It’s motivating for me and you never know where your efforts can take you.”
Diane Lopez, YWCA Greater Johnstown board president, said Carr is a quiet yet strong person.
“She is very involved with Hope 4 Johnstown and has a strong passion for making sure children have opportunities that they would not normally have,” she said. “She wants no recognition and goes about it very quietly, but she feels very strongly in what she does.”
Lopez said Carr is community-oriented and wants to see young women and men succeed.
“She has done many various things and is very on it when it comes to kids,” she said. “Without a doubt, a worthy recipient of the Yellow Rose.”
Due to coronavirus concerns, an awards ceremony that was to be held this month has been postponed. A rescheduled date is yet to be determined.
“Our goal is to recognize and honor these outstanding women in a safe, comfortable and ceremonial event that will be memorable for our honorees and enjoyed by all our guests,” Deater said.
Members of the Tribute to Women committee are Deater, chairwoman; Mary Parson, event coordinator; Karen Azar; Mary Borkow; Karen Esaias; Mary Jo Gardill; Glory Grattan; Betty Gritzer; Angie Kovach; Marianne Krizner; Susan Lavely; Diane Lopez; Irene Maguth; Kristina Marinkovich; Rose Marinkovich; Marcia Polonkey; Sherri Rae; and Marianne Spampinato.
