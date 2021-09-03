YWCA Greater Johnstown will honor nine women for their service to the community during an awards ceremony on Sept. 23 at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The 34th annual YWCA Tribute to Women will begin with a meet-and-greet reception at 5 p.m., the announcement of honorees at 5:55 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and acceptance speeches at 7:15 p.m.
Diane Lopez, the YWCA’s board president and the 2013 Yellow Rose Award recipient, will emcee the event.
Renée Carthew, the 2013 YWCA Business Award recipient, will introduce the honorees.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the awards ceremony was postponed in 2020, but organizers are eager to recognize the honorees.
“It’s a long time coming,” Lopez said.
“These women have had an additional 18 months to do more of what they’re already doing. ... At the event, we ask them to tell us what inspires them, and I’m curious as to see what has been inspiring to them during COVID. Each one of them could be motivated by different things, and it will be interesting to see if COVID has given them any reflection.”
Through an awards process, individuals nominate women from Cambria and Somerset counties who have demonstrated leadership qualities in their chosen field, their personal lives and their commitment to community service.
The honorees are Barbara Zaborowski, Ph.D., Arts & Letters, dean of library services and special projects at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College; Debra Orner, Business, vice president of Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce; Sue Konvolinka, Community Service Volunteer; Jennifer Hope York, Education, teacher at Windber Area School District; Jessie Anderson, Lady Liberty; Lisa Stofko, Nonprofit, grant writer with The Learning Lamp; Nicolene M. Kushner, Professions, president of Conemaugh Physician Group; Kimberly A. Kakabar, STEM, administrative assistant with EADS Engineering Group Inc.; and Sylvia M. Carr, Yellow Rose.
“These are extremely accomplished and genuine women who care about the field in which they represent,” Lopez said.
“They go above and beyond to make a difference.”
Arts & Letters
Barbara Zaborowski, Ph.D., has been recognized with the Arts & Letters award.
She has been a librarian for 30 years, serving in school, public and academic libraries.
Zaborowski currently serves as the dean of library services and special projects at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, and has been instrumental in building the library and promoting library services to students and faculty.
She also is a historian working on projects involving digitizing and preserving the area’s history, including its involvement in the Underground Railroad.
Zaborowski was nominated by Steve Nunez, president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, and Kathy Morrell, executive director of institutional advancement and public relations at the college.
Business
Debra Orner is the Business honoree.
She has worked at the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce since 1998, and currently serves as its vice president.
Orner is responsible for the chamber’s external operations, including events and programs.
She is past chairwoman of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce Professionals and was the first non-CEO to be elected to the position.
Orner is vice president of Johnstown United Neighborhoods, and serves on the boards of the American Red Cross, Cambria County Planning Commission, Conemaugh Valley Conservancy and Hope 4 Johnstown.
She received the nomination from Amy Bradley, president of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Community Service Volunteer
Sue Konvolinka has been recognized with the Community Service Volunteer Award.
As a Penn State master gardener since 1993, she has specialized in public space design and use, dealing with environmental and conservation issues for adults and youth.
Konvolinka started the Visions 2025 Community Garden Capture Team, and is working with 10 neighborhoods to manage their independent vegetable and flower gardens.
She is a member of the Garden Club of Johnstown, serves on the board of directors at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, is a landscape design consultant with National Garden Clubs and helps to maintain three green spaces at Bottle Works.
Konvolinka is a registered nurse and a certified CPR instructor.
She was nominated by Mary Jo Gardill, Anne P. Jenkins, Carla J. Straw and Sheri Lowry, Garden Club of Johnstown members.
Education
Jennifer Hope York will receive the Education Award. She is a teacher at Windber Area Elementary School.
York is a member of the Pitt-Johnstown Early Childhood Advisory Council.
She is site coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Windber; a volunteer Windber cross country coach; Girl Scout leader; and a community volunteer with various projects.
She received the nomination from her daughter, Emma Hope York.
Lady Liberty
Jessie Anderson will be recognized with the Lady Liberty Award. She served in the military for 10 1/2 years and is a former U.S. Army drill sergeant.
Anderson is active with numerous boards, committees and initiatives, including Cambria City Mission, St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen and NAACP. She is employed as an agent with New York Life Insurance Co.
Anderson was nominated by Tom Caulfield, director of Veteran Community Initiatives.
Nonprofit
Lisa Stofko is the Nonprofit Award honoree.
She is a grant writer for The Learning Lamp, where she has been employed since 2006. To date, her success rate in grant-seeking averages about 90%.
Each year, Stofko secures in excess of $500,000 in grants to sustain and grow critical services for children and families in need.
She received the nomination from Marlene Singer.
Professions
Nicolene M. Kushner has been recognized with the Professions Award. She has been serving as president of Conemaugh Physician Group since 2016.
Kushner is responsible for the operational, financial and growth aspects of the physician group.
Prior to assuming the president’s role, she was the chief operating officer for Conemaugh Physician Group and director of decision support for Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Kushner was nominated by Ann Marie Bomba, director of specialty practice operations at Conemaugh Physician Group.
STEM
Kimberly A. Kakabar is the STEM Award honoree.
She is employed as an administrative assistant with The EADS Group Inc. in the Johnstown office.
Kakabar is a member of the Beaverdale Sportsmen’s Association, where she assists with maintenance and upkeep at the property.
She received the nomination from her aunt, Erin Schiffhauer.
Yellow Rose
Sylvia M. Carr is the Yellow Rose recipient.
She is the community outreach coordinator for Hope 4 Johnstown.
Carr currently runs the community sewing workshop at the YWCA. She is an outreach caseworker for the Cure Violence Program and the owner-operator of Bougie Hair Care Essentials & More Beauty Store in downtown Johnstown.
She was nominated by the YWCA Greater Johnstown board of directors.
The award recognizes someone in the community who exemplifies the mission of the YWCA to eliminate racism and empower women.
To ensure the safety of attendees, social distancing will be in place and masks will be available. A hand sanitizer station will also be in place. Tickets are $75 per person.
To order tickets, call the YWCA Greater Johnstown at 814-536-3519.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
