JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – YWCA Greater Johnstown will honor eight women for community service during an awards ceremony on May 19 at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The 35th annual YWCA Tribute to Women will begin with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by the announcement of honorees, dinner and acceptance speeches.
“These women are role models who have achieved success as leaders, mentors, innovators, creators, and they are committed to serving others,” said Valerie Deater, event chairwoman.
“Their efforts demonstrate the positive influence and impact women have on our community every day. All of these women exemplify the mission of the YWCA – dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”
Diane Lopez, YWCA board president and the 2013 Yellow Rose Award recipient, will emcee the event.
Renée Carthew, the 2013 YWCA Business Award recipient and news editor of The Tribune-Democrat, will deliver the invocation and introduce the honorees.
Arts & Letters
Rebecca McAneny Wicks has been recognized with the Arts & Letters Award.
The Johnstown resident was the region’s first woman broadcast TV news reporter, beginning her career in 1972 at WJNL TV-19 and WJAC-TV.
Along with her husband, Dale Wicks, she created WIX PIX Productions, a video and media company that produces TV commercials and corporate training videos. Her focus is on new media and developing websites and videos.
McAneny Wicks serves on the board of the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped and Proclaim! TV Ministry.
She said receiving the award was a happy surprise.
“My daughters nominated me and didn’t tell me,” McAneny Wicks said.
“This is an unexpected honor.”
She said it’s important to acknowledge women.
“I’m big on anything that promotes women to take a leadership and professional role in the world,” McAneny Wicks said.
McAneny Wicks received the nomination from Rebecca Wicks Bosworth and Deanna Wicks.
“She’s a very humble person, but she does so much and has impacted so many people, so we thought this would be a good way to acknowledge that,” Wicks Bosworth said.
Wicks Bosworth said her mother’s career has been inspiring.
“Her drive and determination have never changed,” she said. “The business she and my father put together, they started from the bottom and worked up. They’ve done phenomenal work, not only for businesses, but organizations.”
Business
Lacey Ott is the Business honoree.
The Johnstown resident is the owner of Stryking Boutique and works in pharmaceutical sales.
Ott is a cheerleading coach at Bishop McCort Catholic High School and a board member of the Stork Fund.
She said the award was a surprise.
“To find out that people took the time to nominate me and others thought I was deserving enough to be recognized as an honoree had me speechless,” Ott said.
“The lineup of women being recognized is impressive. To share this honor alongside each of them makes being recognized all the more special.”
She said knowing and recognizing the accomplishments of women will always be important.
“Starting with young girls, knowing what a woman can achieve expands their sense of what is possible,” Ott said.
“For all women, the knowledge of another woman’s strengths and contributions builds respect and grows self-esteem for us as a whole.”
Ott received the nomination from friends Beth Freedline, Olivia Wright Bragdon and Christie Cardellino.
“When I read the call for nominations, it was describing Lacey – they were looking for someone who is community-minded, caring, compassionate and driven, and of anybody who exists in my life, that’s Lacey,” Freedline said.
“She is a wonderful person, and I have so much respect for her and the way she handles herself personally and professionally.”
She said Ott is a worthy honoree.
“She respects everyone who she comes in contact with and she cares about people,” Freedline said.
Community Service
Kylee Louise Doyle has been recognized with the Community Service Volunteer Award.
Doyle is the program director at Camp Harmony.
The Hooversville resident served as coordinator of the Cambria County Backpack Project for two years. She is the adviser for the Technology Student Association Club and the assistant junior high volleyball coach at Conemaugh Township Area Middle/High School and serves on the Common Grounds Outreach board.
Doyle said being chosen for the award is an honor.
“It’s really nice to be recognized for my service to the community and to be nominated by someone so special,” she said.
Doyle said it’s a wonderful feeling to be included with this year’s honorees.
“When I was the coordinator of the Cambria County Backpack Project, I worked very closely with one of the other honorees (Allegra Stasko-Slick), so it’s special to be included with this group of people,” she said.
Doyle received the nomination from Marlene Singer.
“I’m struck by how many projects she gets herself involved with and she takes each project to heart,” Singer said.
“Kylee doesn’t just put in volunteer time. She goes above and beyond in every project she’s involved in, always thinking of the next idea that can help make the community stronger.”
Singer said it’s remarkable that someone in their early 20s has been able to do so much in different community service areas.
“She doesn’t do this for the recognition, she just does what she does,” she said.
Education
Carol Cecere will receive the Education Award.
The Adams Township resident is an art teacher in the Forest Hills School District.
Cecere has served as head coach of the Forest Hills varsity girls basketball team for 27 years and is a founding member of the Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association.
She said receiving the nomination from colleagues is humbling.
“When they told me, I cried,” Cecere said.
“I’m honored to be chosen and to be among these prestigious other women this year and those from past years.”
She said she feels blessed to be recognized for doing a job she loves.
“I’ve been doing this for 32 years and I’ve been very lucky,” Cecere said.
“Day in and day out, I never get up and don’t want to go to work. I like to see what my kids can create.”
She said recognizing women’s achievements is essential.
“A lot of women do a lot of work in our area in roles that we don’t even realize,” Cecere said. “They just go and do it.”
Cecere received the nomination from Mitch Custer, Ben Grove, Rob Dill and Justin Beyer.
“She gives so much to the school and to the community of Forest Hills,” Custer said.
“When the four of us look at what we’re doing, we question if we’re doing it the same way that Carol does it – are we putting in the same energy and the same time in and do we have the same care for the students? Everything that she does for the school is in the mind of promoting the students who have come here and making them better.”
He said Cecere is who you want as a teacher.
“You might not remember the material, but you remember the person in the room and you form those bonds,” Custer said. “Carol does that. She gives kids the experiences they need to have in the classroom.”
Nonprofit
Allegra Stasko-Slick is the Nonprofit Award honoree.
Stasko-Slick is the executive director of Mom’s House, a Johnstown child care center.
At Mom’s House, she created a program that received the highest rating of any child care facility in Pennsylvania from the Office of Child Development and Early Learning.
Stasko-Slick earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children – the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.
The Johnstown resident serves as a board member of Community Action Partnership of Cambria County, a policy council member for Early Head Start and a United Way volunteer.
Stasko-Slick said she is moved to have been chosen.
“It’s very humbling to be recognized for something that I love to do and for something I was brought up to do, and that’s help others in any way that I can,” she said.
“I am honored to be selected.”
Stasko-Slick said the award is one she shares with her colleagues.
“We try to keep Mom’s House low-key and just do our job, so an acknowledgement like this validates all of the work that we do,” she said.
Stasko-Slick received the nomination from Allison Felix, a Mom’s house board member.
“She’s an inspirational leader and does so much for the children at Mom’s House and the community,” she said.
“She’s extremely creative and is always thinking outside the box. She goes above and beyond what a typical director would do to improve the lives of the families she serves.”
Felix said Stasko-Slick is the personification of a woman working to fulfill the mission of the YWCA.
“She’s empowering the women to make a better life for their family, and she does whatever she can to serve those she works with,” she said.
Professions
Dr. Jessica Masser is the Professions Award honoree.
Masser is the associate program director for Conemaugh Family Medicine Residency.
The Johnstown resident holds several leadership positions, including chairwoman of the pharmaceutical and therapeutics committee at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and president of Pennsylvania Osteopathic Family Physician Society.
Masser said the award was a surprise.
“It means a lot to me to be recognized for doing what I think everyone should do,” she said.
“It’s an honor to be included with such wonderful women who do such great things for the community. It’s a great privilege to be connected with them in the same group.”
Masser said although recognition isn’t necessary, it’s wonderful when women are acknowledged.
“It’s excellent to recognize them for what they’ve contributed,” she said.
Masser was nominated by fellow faculty members Dr. Jeanne Spencer and Dr. Lynn Johnston.
“She is amazing and does a lot of things for the community and for the hospital,” Spencer said.
“She does an exceptionally good job in whatever she does.”
She said Masser is a worthy recipient and her efforts should be recognized.
“It’s her dedication to the community,” Spencer said. “She kind of does it all.
“She’s very busy as a mother and a physician, and is active in her church and civic organizations, as well as professional organizations for medicine.”
STEM
Brenda Szelong has been recognized with the STEM Award.
The Johnstown resident is office manager at CJL Engineering.
Szelong is a member of JARI Business and Industry Partnership, the Business Advisory Council for Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies and the Women’s Information Network Committee for the Cambria Regional Chamber.
She said she’s humbled by receiving the award.
“It’s a nice recognition for what I get to do on a day-to-day basis,” Szelong said.
“I love my job. I get to do what I love every day and be recognized for it.”
She said it’s thrilling to be included with this year’s honorees.
“There’s quite a representation for the different areas, and I’m honored to be among them,” Szelong said.
“We do what we do without a lot of fanfare, so it’s nice that people realize what we do.”
Szelong was nominated by co-worker Heather Grillo.
“Brenda has the drive and dedication for those that she loves, including her community, and she always goes above and beyond with everything she does,” she said.
“When I first started, she provided me with many resources that she didn’t have to. This showed the type of team player she is, and for the betterment of her company, and not herself.”
Grillo said Szelong is detail- oriented, a skilled technical writer and a team organizer and builder.
“Like many things she is passionate about, she takes it to the next level,” she said. “I think most that know Brenda would define her as a career mentor for future engineers and designers.”
Yellow Rose
Tiffany Wetzel-Sturtz is the Yellow Rose recipient.
The nominee is chosen by the YWCA Greater Johnstown board, and the award recognizes someone who exemplifies the mission of the YWCA to eliminate racism and empower women.
The Windber resident is a certified public accountant.
Wetzel-Sturtz is a board member of Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers and, the treasurer of the YWCA board.
She said she is honored to be selected.
“Volunteering is something I do because I love to do it,” Wetzel-Sturtz said. “I love to give back to a community I love and to try to help others. I am from Johnstown and received help from others growing up, and that really stuck with me and is the main reason I volunteer.”
Lopez said Wetzel-Sturtz personifies the mission of the YWCA.
“She not only helps us with our programming, but she is on several other nonprofit boards, and she is a proponent of women’s issues,” she said.
“She’s community-oriented and takes women’s issues to heart and acts on that passion.”
