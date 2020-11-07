Municipalities are discovering a recycling market in crisis as they solicit contract bids from haulers for the first time in years.
Last month, Richland Township supervisors were stunned when they opened a bid from Burgmeier’s Hauling to see a proposed three-year contract total of $615,600. That’s four times the township’s previous contract, supervisors said.
“There has been tremendous upheaval and changes in the costs and values of recycling materials in the years since the Richland recycling contract was last bid,” Burgmeier’s sales representative Dalton Wood wrote in an email.
“China and other foreign markets have completely stopped accepting recycling from America,” Wood wrote.
China stopped importing used plastic and paper in 2017 because much of the material was worthless or contaminated by garbage, he said.
“We’ve seen drops as high as 80 to 90% in the value of paper and cardboard in the last few years,” Wood said.
“And glass and plastics have gone from a material that was free or cheap to get rid of to now having ever-rising per-ton costs.”
A drop in the price of oil has also pinched the recycling market, he said.
“While many people associate the drop in oil and fuel costs as a good thing, in terms of plastic recycling it is actually a negative,” Wood said. “As fuel prices drop it is actually cheaper for manufacturers to produce new plastic than it is for them to reprocess recyclables into a new product.
“Combining this drop in demand with rising supply and you have a complete collapse in price and marketability.”
‘Historically low prices’
A ton of processed material from a recycling facility has half the value it had three years ago – while costs are more than 20% higher, according to Waste Management Co. Public Affairs Coordinator Erika Deyarmin Young.
“For the last two years, China has retreated as the largest market for recyclables,” she said. “The global supply of recyclables has exceeded demand, leading to historically low prices for recyclables.”
Municipalities with populations of more than 5,000 are mandated by the state government to provide curbside recycling collection for aluminum, glass, plastic and cardboard/newspaper.
But anticipating the release of the 2020 U.S. Census, a few local municipalities may have dropped below that threshold – and they may choose to step away from the increasingly expensive recycling mandate.
Westmont Borough and Upper Yoder Township are currently mandated to provide curbside collection, but that could change with the new census set to be released March 31.
‘Right thing to do?’
The question for those municipalities would then become: “Is ending curbside pickup the right thing to do?,” attorney Robert Shahade said.
Shahade served as solicitor for both Westmont Borough and Upper Yoder Township governments.
Recycling is a service the government provides for health safety and welfare of people, he said.
“But who ever thought it would get this costly?” he said.
In Upper Yoder Township, where curbside recycling costs have doubled from 2019 to 2020, the choice to end curbside recycling would be in the best interest of the township, Supervisor Paul Pioli said.
“I think we most definitely should opt out of curbside recycling,” Pioli said. “It would save us a ton of money.”
When the township’s three-year contract ended last year, the supervisors solicited bids for a new contract.
The bids that were received were so high that the supervisors solicited a second round of bids, Pioli said.
But the second round didn’t change the price much. Of four bidders, Pro Disposal won the new contract with a bid that was double the rate from 2019.
Impact on residents
Upper Yoder’s monthly recycling cost in 2020 is about $6,700 per month or an annual cost of more than $80,000.
“It increased tremendously from 2019,” Pioli said.
That’s on top of the garbage rate of $259,000, he said.
And the contract calls for the price to rise a bit higher in 2021.
As a result, Upper Yoder Township is considering a $30 increase in residents’ garbage and recycling fees in 2021. It would be the first increase in 15 years, Pioli said.
Upper Yoder Township supervisors are locked into a contract with Pro Disposal until the end of 2022, no matter what the census might show in March, he said.
“We are waiting to see with the census,” Pioli said. “If we lose residents, if we go under 5,000 people – and I couldn’t tell you whether we will or not – but if we do, I think we should opt out of recycling after 2022.”
In municipalities with no curbside collection, residents rely on county government programs. Cambria County provides bins located in areas such as Roxbury where people can dump their recyclables.
However, county programs have also been hit by conditions of the declining value of recycled material. And unlike municipalities, county governments are are not at all mandated to provide recycling programs, said Somerset County Planning Commission Director Brad Zearfoss.
‘Market for materials’
Somerset County discontinued its voluntary recyclable drop-off program in March because of the declining market for the materials.
“It was a difficult decision,” Zearfoss said. “We wrestled with it. Our communities wanted to have the service but once it was explained, they understood.”
In the last year of operation, the county spent $47,000 to recycle 68 tons of material and received only $2,800 in revenue from that material, he said.
In the county of more than 70,000 people, Somerset Borough is the only municipality large enough for the mandate for curbside pickup to be viable.
In the absence of a county-run program, a few private companies in Somerset have stepped up to collect electronics, tin cans and glass, Zearfoss said.
He said the planning commission is interested in bringing back some form of a county recycling program.
“A lot of it depends on the market for materials,” he said.
