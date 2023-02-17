LORETTO, Pa. – A collection of diverse, artistic work is showcased in this exhibition.
“Biennial 2023” is on display through April 16 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, on the St. Francis University campus, 112 Franciscan Way.
The juried exhibition celebrates the creative talent of artists from across the state and the country.
It’s an opportunity for contemporary artists to be recognized for their skill by competing for several awards adjudicated by an awards jury.
“We hold this every two years, and it really celebrates what’s going on in art today,” said Hannah Harley, curator of the SAMA Loretto and Johnstown museums and SAMA’s director of development.
“It’s an exciting way to see what’s going on in contemporary art, what people are using and what methods they are going back to. It’s a really exciting exhibition for us.”
The show marks the reopening of SAMA-Loretto following a renovation project that closed the facility for four months.
“The artists we get to work with and the artwork we get to see bring the museum to life,” Harley said.
“With the different works and ideas, it really has something for everyone. There’s different mediums, concepts, subject matter and different sizes of art, ranging from well over eight feet to those closer to four inches.”
The exhibit features works in watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, fiber art, sculpture, woodblock printing, photography and mixed media.
“It will really surprise you how many different types of mediums are featured,” Harley said.
“The selection juror did a great job of making it into a cohesive show that you can walk through and have an understanding of it, but also the awarding jurors really got to celebrate some of the different mediums we have in the exhibition.”
The display offers 68 works from 58 artists.
“It really is top-tier work,” Harley said.
“The work is incredible and we have some really phenomenal pieces. The technical precision of some of these artists is amazing, and what they’re exploring conceptually with the ways they are changing on how they apply paint or the way they’re going about a composition. It’s exciting to see new methods in art being explored.”
She added that in some cases, the work is going back to a historical understanding of art.
“It’s so technically precise and beautiful, and you don’t see that as much anymore, so some of these artists really focus in on realism,” Harley said.
“It’s also exciting when something surprises you. Some of the photography in this exhibition is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and it’s really cool to see that kind of exploration being exhibited.”
Serving as selection juror was Thomas Paquette, a full-time artist for more than three decades since finishing his master’s degree in fine arts in painting in 1988.
He has had solo museum exhibitions across the country and 40 paintings in 19 United States embassies on five continents, among other artistic achievements.
The awards jurors included Pete Skoner, dean of the School of STEAM and professor at St. Francis University; Jessica Campbell, assistant professor of visual arts at St. Francis University; and St. Francis University students Julie Scagline and Julie Hart.
“This allowed for an intergenerational jury, and it allowed for younger voices and more experienced voices to come together and really decide on what was the Best in Show and the other awards,” Harley said.
Winners are:
• “Yosemite” by Nancy Hershberger, of Breezewood, Best in Show.
• “Encroachment” by Robin Gibson, of State College, first place.
• “My Paint Box” by Robert D. Huckestein, of Pittsburgh, second place.
• “Locked Out” by Jeff Mathison, of Centre Hall, Centre County, third place.
Monetary awards include $1,000 for Best in Show, $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
In addition, there will be a $300 People’s Choice Award to be determined by visitors to the exhibition.
Harley said the exhibition is a celebration of beauty and what challenges you.
“Hopefully, it gives you an insight into creative practices and processes,” she said.
“I hope the public who comes in and sees the exhibition can understand some of the talent that we have in the region. I also hope they gain an appreciation for the world around them.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an awards reception will be held at 6 p.m. April 1.
Winning artists will be on hand to discuss their work and receive their awards.
“We love to celebrate these artists and what they do, so it’s an exciting moment for us,” Harley said.
“It’s exciting to see people come in and engage with the work, but it’s also really exciting to see people engage with the people who made the work.
“As a collective of people, we can thank the artists for sharing their work and celebrate what they’ve done for the community.”
Appetizers and refreshment will be served.
Cost is $25 per person.
Registration is required by March 31 and can be made online at www.sama-art.org/event-list.
In conjunction with “Biennial 2023,” the “Found Voice Art” exhibition is on display through April 16 around the walking track on the second floor.
The display presents a full spectrum of voices, each unique and remarkable in their own way, each answering the question: What is art?
Each piece was selected as an example of an artist finding their voice or own style.
“This exhibition looks through SAMA’s permanent collection, and it is a beautiful representation of some of the different things that the museum has,” Harley said.
“It’s a great pairing to have these two shows together in the exhibition space and they compliment each other well. It’s a survey of American art today.”
Gallery hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
The museum is open to the public free of charge.
For more information, call 814-472-3920 or visit www.sama-art.org.
