Grab those dancing shoes and get ready to hop-step-close-step.
Visit Johnstown will present PolkaFest Friday and June 5 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
The event was canceled this year when St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, which hosts the event on its grounds in Cambria City, did not have enough volunteers to meet deadlines to prepare food along with safety concerns due to COVID-19.
“Originally, we couldn’t think of any other venue that would work for the event, so we canceled it,” said Jayne Korenoski, Visit Johnstown’s director of advertising and sales.
“We started getting emails from fans who come every year who were disappointed. We had a meeting to discuss what could work and the only thing that kept coming to our minds was Peoples Natural Gas Park.”
The venue was available the same dates PolkaFest was scheduled to take place at St. Mary’s, and organizers are determined to make the best of it.
“We’re doing it without Sunday, but we’ll have longer days and evenings and go with two days,” Korenoski said.
“It’s a perfect venue for it, and I think it’s going to be great. Hopefully, it will be a success even with the location being moved.”
To better accommodate the venue for PolkaFest, a temporary wooden dance floor will be installed.
“They wouldn’t dance on cement,” Korenoski said.
“For polka dancing, it has to be a wooden dance floor, so we rented one.
“The stage is perfect, and we can get two bands on there. Having the covered pavilion is nice, because if it rains, people can be under cover, and if it’s nice, people can bring their lawn chairs and sit in the grassy areas.”
PolkaFest boasts some of the top Polish and Slovenian bands from across the country.
“I was able to get the top-notch lineup that I wanted this year,” Korenoski said.
‘Really big’
A new addition to Polka- Fest is LynnMarie & E3 from Nashville, Tennessee, with Eddie Rodick and Friends.
LynnMarie is a squeeze-box player and vocalist and the first female artist to win a Grammy nod for Best Polka Album, and she fuses high-energy rock, pop, country and traditional Slovenian music.
Partnered with award-winning musician Eddie Rodick III (E3), the duo is inspiring audiences with their quick banter and talent.
Joining them will be Eddie Rodick Jr., who has created a name for himself as one of the most talented and charismatic accordion players of his generation. He has been inducted into the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame.
“LynnMarie is a five-time Grammy nominee and really big, and Eddie Rodick’s father’s band will play with him, so you’re getting two Polka Hall of Fame performers on the stage at one time,” Korenoski said.
“Combining the two of these together is going to be quite a performance.
“We’re thrilled to have them and this is the perfect year with having the new location.”
Two-day festival
The festival runs from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday with Johnstown Polka Friends, Polka Family Band and LynnMarie & E3 with Eddie Rodick and Friends.
From noon to 11 p.m. June 5, featured acts will be Rosie and the Jammers, Johnstown Polka Friends, Autobahn Band, Polka Country Musicians, LynnMarie & E3 with Eddie Rodick and Friends and Polka Family Band.
Korenoski said four-time Grammy nominee Polka Family Band is a PolkaFest favorite.
“They never get old and they have been coming to PolkaFest since the beginning,” she said.
“They have been able to maintain their status of being a top band, and I think that’s because they give you everything from the fiddles to brass to accordions.
“Over the years, they’ve become more selective on the number of gigs they play and we’re fortunately still one of the events they continue to do.”
‘Great following’
Pittsburgh-based Autobahn Band brings high-energy, European-style polka and melodic waltzes to the stage.
“They have a great following and do everything from small taverns to big festivals,” Korenoski said.
Polka Country Musicians plays Polish polka and performs a version of the Chicago-style called “push” that features double horns, accordion, concertina, bass and drums.
“There’s two brothers in the band and they almost do a competition on the stage,” Korenoski said. “It’s a great mixture of Polish polkas.”
Johnstown-based favorite Rosie and the Jammers performs music ranging from the big band-era to timeless favorites such as country, soft rock and ballads.
“This event couldn’t happen with- out the support of our local bands, so we like to include them,” Korenoski said.
Johnstown Polka Friends is a group comprised of regional musicians.
“They put out a really nice sound and will open up the event,” Korenoski said.
Ethnic, festival food
PolkaFest will also include a variety of ethnic and festival-style food vendors, serving pierogies, haluski, cevapi, cheesesteaks, chicken on a stick, kielbasa, pizza, walking tacos and sweet treats.
In addition, there will be ethnic merchandise and craft vendors.
A basket raffle, featuring 50 baskets donated by community members, will be held in the Community Foundation Oilhouse.
Proceeds from PolkaFest T-shirt sales and 50/50 tickets will be put back into the festival fund to help cover costs and keep it a free event.
Along with attracting locals, the festival also draws people from across the state as well as Ohio, New York, Maryland and Michigan.
“We have people who come back every year and it’s almost like a family reunion for the polka community,” Korenoski said.
“It’s a gathering for people who only get to see each other once a year at PolkaFest. Many of these events have been canceled this year, but we hung in there and everyone’s really excited about getting together.”
She added that you don’t need to be a diehard polka enthusiast to enjoy the festival.
“Just come on down because you’re going to experience a different style of music that’s so entertaining, it’s really like a show,” Korenoski said. “If you don’t enjoy it, I’d be very surprised, because it’s that great of music.”
Hand sanitizing stations will be spread throughout the venue.
There is no admission fee to the festival.
Free parking will be available in the downtown.
For more information, call 814-536-7993 or visit www.visitjohnstown.com/polkafest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.