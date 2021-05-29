Polish and Slovenian bands will perform during a two-day PolkaFest at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown. The polka party kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday and continues from noon to 11 p.m. June 5. Entertainers include (clockwise from top right) LynnMarie & E3, Eddie Rodick, Polka Country Musicians, Polka Family Band, Rosie and the Jammers and Autobahn Band.