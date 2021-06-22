The following is the entertainment schedule for Thunder in the Valley:
Thursday
Central Park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: That Oldies Band
2 to 4 p.m.: Krazy Kat Daddies
5 to 7 p.m.: Morley's Dog Band
8 to 10 p.m.: Felix and the Hurricanes
Biker Mall
3:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Tom Katz
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Desperadoes
9:30 to 11:30 p.m.: Octane
PNG Park
4 to 6 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers
7 to 9 p.m.: Michael Christopher Band
10 p.m. to midnight: Whey Jennings
Friday
Central Park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Full Kilt
2 to 4 p.m.: Fubar
5 to 7 p.m.: Saddle Up
8 to 10 p.m.: Giants of Science
Biker Mall
4 to 6 p.m.: Dany Vavrek Acoustic
7 to 9 p.m.: Hot Wax
10 p.m. to midnight: Felix and the Hurricanes
PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)
1 to 3 p.m.: Van Waylon
Main Stage at PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)
4 to 6 p.m.: Jimmy Adler
7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain
10 p.m. to midnight: Colt Ford
June 26
Central Park
12:30 to 2 p.m.: Bastard Bearded Irishmen
3 to 5 p.m.: Willow Hill
6 to 8 p.m.: Gone South
9 to 11 p.m.: Stonebridge Blues
Biker Mall
1 to 3 p.m.: Right Turn Clyde
4 to 6 p.m.: Norm Nardini
7 to 9 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers
10 p.m. to midnight: Cajun Norm and the Jam Band
PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)
1 to 3 p.m.: The Stickers
4 to 6 p.m.: S'wearing Hats
Main Stage at PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)
7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain
10 p.m. to midnight: Hairball Band
June 27
Central Park
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Boomers
Biker Mall
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Full Kilt
PNG Park
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Van Waylon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.