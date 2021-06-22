Hairball

Hairball, including (from left) bassist Brian Hollenbeck; singer Joe Waller, portraying Van Halen’s David Lee Roth; and guitarist Michael Schneider, performs Friday night, June 21, 2019, during Thunder in the Valley in downtown Johnstown. 

 By John Rucosky
The following is the entertainment schedule for Thunder in the Valley:

Thursday

Central Park

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: That Oldies Band

2 to 4 p.m.: Krazy Kat Daddies

5 to 7 p.m.: Morley's Dog Band

8 to 10 p.m.: Felix and the Hurricanes

Biker Mall

3:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Tom Katz

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Desperadoes

9:30 to 11:30 p.m.: Octane

PNG Park

4 to 6 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers

7 to 9 p.m.: Michael Christopher Band

10 p.m. to midnight: Whey Jennings

Friday

Central Park

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Full Kilt

2 to 4 p.m.: Fubar

5 to 7 p.m.: Saddle Up 

8 to 10 p.m.: Giants of Science

Biker Mall

4 to 6 p.m.: Dany Vavrek Acoustic

7 to 9 p.m.: Hot Wax

10 p.m. to midnight: Felix and the Hurricanes

PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)

 1 to 3 p.m.: Van Waylon

Main Stage at PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)

4 to 6 p.m.: Jimmy Adler

7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain

10 p.m. to midnight: Colt Ford

June 26

Central Park

12:30 to 2 p.m.: Bastard Bearded Irishmen

3 to 5 p.m.: Willow Hill

6 to 8 p.m.: Gone South

9 to 11 p.m.: Stonebridge Blues

Biker Mall

1 to 3 p.m.: Right Turn Clyde

4 to 6 p.m.: Norm Nardini

7 to 9 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers

10 p.m. to midnight: Cajun Norm and the Jam Band

PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)

1 to 3 p.m.: The Stickers

4 to 6 p.m.: S'wearing Hats

Main Stage at PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)

7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain

10 p.m. to midnight: Hairball Band

June 27

Central Park

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Boomers

Biker Mall

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Full Kilt

PNG Park

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Van Waylon

