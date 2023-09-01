JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown is gearing up to put its best fashionable face forward.
Johnstown Fashion Week will be held Sept. 10-16 at various sites throughout Johnstown. It will feature styles and trends from local and regional designers, along with models and professionals in the industry.
Johnstown Fashion Week organizer Camillya Taylor, owner of Camille’s House of Styles and Boutique, 161 Village St. in the Moxham section of Johnstown, said that a one-day fashion event held in February was received well by the community.
“It went better than we expected and sold-out a month before,” she said. “People are definitely interested in fashion. There have been fashion shows, but once you start opening it up to designers and people who are creative, it provides an outlet.”
Taylor said she wanted to offer a week-long event that would also provide classes that would educate people on maneuvering through the fashion world.
“There’s photographers who are amazing and are looking to reach out and help people,” she said. “There’s also branding and modeling classes. It’s different things that are going on that are all a part of fashion.”
• The week will kick off from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 with the Precious Stone Fashion Show at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
The show will feature jewelry from Fireweed & Free by Katie Kinka, with special guest designers Marsha Chaney and Maggie Kelly.
“Models will be wearing Katie’s jewelry, and they’ll wear all black, so everything will be focused on the jewelry,” Taylor said. “We will also have some special pieces from Marsha and Maggie.”
Tickets are $40.
• On Sept. 11, Taylor will instruct a runway class from 5 to 6 p.m. at Studio 404, 404 Messenger St. in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
“This will be a time where you can meet some of the models and they’ll work one-on-one with you,” she said. “There’s no commitment to anything. This is a chance to get a walk-through and see if you like it.”
Class cost is $10.
• A fashion weekday party will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at Tulunes In The City, 92 Lulay St., Johnstown.
“This will be a networking party, so we’ll have people there from designers to photographers to makeup artists,” Taylor said. “This will be a way to meet with people and form a collaboration to see what’s in the area.”
Tickets are $20.
• On Sept. 13, a designers’ branding class will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Made In Johnstown, 507 Main St., downtown Johns-town.
“I’m going to teach how to brand,” Taylor said. “You want people to see your brand and associate you with it. I want to work on packaging. It could be something so simple, but these are the things that make people remember you and want to come back.”
Class cost is $25.
• Fashion Week Kids will be presented at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Knockerball 814, 422 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
“This is exciting, and we have quite a few kids who will be participating,” Taylor said. “I want to have a party with the kids that incorporates fashion with three different sets for a fashion show. There will be selfie stations and a bounce house, and it’ll be kid-friendly.”
Tickets are $5 for children with the purchase of a $20 adult ticket.
• At 6 p.m. Sept. 15, the When Art Meets Fashion Show will be held in the VIP Loft at Flood City Café, 137 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.
“I’ve joined up with ArtHouse6, and we’re taking artists and fashion designers and putting them together,” Taylor said. “We have one young lady who paints denim jackets, and I’ll have a couple artists who paint models. We’ll have artists there and you’ll be able to buy art, and we’ll have designers there, so you can buy clothes.”
Tickets are $40.
• The week will culminate with a grand finale fashion show at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 on Main Street in downtown Johnstown.
“We’re going to be celebrating the whole week,” Taylor said. “Forty-two models will walk down Main Street, and it’ll feature eight designers. There will be something there for everybody, and it will be family-friendly.”
There will also be musical entertainment and a VIP section at Balance Restaurant.
“It’s going to be a party with fashion,” Taylor said.
Cost is $40.
A VIP pass for access to all events is available for $100.
Taylor said the goal is to put Johnstown on the map for fashion.
“I really believe that we have it, but there wasn’t much of a platform for it, so we have to get it out there that we are doing this here,” she said. “Professionals who came here weren’t sure at first, but when they got here, they would say it’s unbelievable. The models are trained and ready, and they’re not used to coming to a small town with people being that professional.”
Taylor said plans are being finalized to hold another one-day fashion event in Johnstown on Feb. 17.
“My goal is to have Fashion Week twice a year,” she said.
Johnstown Fashion Week advance tickets can be purchased at Visit Johnstown, 416 Main St., downtown Johnstown, or online at www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the events.
