Some of the region’s most talented artists are showing off their abilities in the 88th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the exhibit, typically on display at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, was moved online and can be viewed on the organization’s website at www.johnstownart.com through Dec. 20.
“Some of our members were disappointed that we couldn’t have an actual show or opening, but plenty of other arts organizations have had to do this, too,” said Kathleen Kase Burk, president of the Allied Artists of Johnstown.
“This is our 88th year and I didn’t want us to get behind, so this is better than not having it at all.”
The virtual exhibit features 43 pieces by 29 artists, including acrylic, pencil, oil, sculpture, photography, metal, watercolor and serigraph.
“Being online you can’t see scale and size and you can’t really see a close-up of details, but you can enjoy what is there and it’s a variety of different mediums,” Kase Burk said.
“This is a good show.”
Entries were submitted from artists in Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
“We got two new members from this show, one of which is from Hawaii who grew up in the area but still has relatives here,” Kase Burk said.
“She heard about the show and wanted to submit, and it worked out well for her because she didn’t have to ship anything since it was done virtually.”
The juror for the show was David Stanger, an associate professor of art at Seton Hill University.
In 2018, Stanger was awarded third prize in the landscape category of the 34th annual Painting Competition held by Artists Magazine. In 2017, he was a finalist at the BP Portrait Awards, National Portrait Gallery, London, England.
Stanger serves on the boards of several organizations, including Associated Artists of Pittsburgh.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Syracuse University and a master’s degree from the Maryland Institute, College of Art.
“He was impressed with the quality of the work,” Kase Burk said.
“He was very kind and put at least one of everyone’s work into the show.”
Award winners are:
• The Dan Helsel and Lynn Musulin Award was presented to “Full Bloom,” a watercolor, by Larry Mallory, of Glenn Campbell.
• The Evelyn Picking Award (donated by Howard M. Picking III) went to “Painting Sunshine,” an oil on linen, by Diana Williams, of New Florence.
• The Kenneth Cotlar Award was given to “Portal,” an oil on canvas, by Lora Marsh, of Windber.
• The Dr. Magda and Karen Azar Award was presented to “Foggy Greens,” a photograph, by Brandon Hirt, of Ebensburg.
• The 1st Summit Bank Award went to “Mystery Keys,” a pencil drawing, by Kathleen Kase Burk, of Ebensburg.
• The Edwin and Rosemary Pawlowski Award was given to “Gemini (Pollux),” an acrylic on canvas, by Kim Williams, of Johnstown.
• The Dorothy and Camille Maravalli Award was presented to “Water,” a photograph, by Joy Fairbanks, of Blairsville.
• The Jeanne and Rob Gleason Award went to “#466R,” an acrylic on canvas, by Kenneth Cotlar, of Ebensburg.
• The Mr. Kamal and Dr. Jyothi Gella Award was given to “dis cord,” a sculpture, by Norman Ed, of Johnstown.
• The Al Just Award was presented to “Follow the Flow,” a photograph, by David Kasuba, of Johnstown.
• The Slovenian Savings and Loan Association Award went to “Eat at Joe’s,” an oil on canvas, by Jaime Helbig, of Johnstown.
Cash awards were presented to the winners.
“Despite COVID-19, our supporters were very generous this year,” Kase Burk said.
Many of the pieces will be available for purchase at the close of the virtual exhibition, with prices ranging from $50 to $3,000.
Kase Burk said with the organization nearing its 90th year, its longevity speaks to the continued community support of the Allied Artists of Johns-town.
“The group is fulfilling its mission,” she said.
“We’re a local group but have a wide range, encompassing several counties. People just really enjoy seeing local work and local artists really need a place to shine and show off their talents.”
Allied Artists of Johnstown has more than 100 members of amateur, semiprofessional and professional status from around the region.
The group hosts three art exhibitions each year and offers scholarships to area students entering the art fields.
For more information, visit www.johnstownart.com.
