Start the new year off with a trip to an area ski resort for a day filled with fun on the slopes.
Snow enthusiasts who enjoy downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or tubing are in luck because the region has several ski resorts that provide activities for outdoor lovers.
On Dec. 31, a deal was finalized with Vail Resorts Inc. to purchase Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain, putting the resorts under the same ownership as Breckenridge and Vail Mountain in Colorado.
Officials with Vail Resorts said that, beginning in the 2022-23 season, certain levels of “EPIC Pass” holders will be able to ski and snowboard at Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain and destinations such as Breckenridge with the same all-season passes.
“Nothing will be affected this winter through the ski season,” said Alex Moser, director of marketing for Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain.
“We have an agreement with Vail that we are going to operate the resorts through this winter.
“Bob Nutting (the resorts’ former owner) really wanted to make sure that our employees didn’t have any disruptions this season.”
Due to warmer weather conditions this winter and limited snowmaking capabilities, ski enthusiasts are advised to check the snow report posted daily on resort websites for availability.
Seven Springs
Seven Springs Mountain Resort offers 33 slopes and trails, seven terrain parks, 10 chairlifts and four surface lifts that will keep guests busy skiing and snowboarding.
“What makes Seven Springs unique is the array of things you can do, and there’s something for everybody – so Mom could go to the spa, Dad could go shoot sporting clays and the kids could take a ski lesson,” Moser said.
“There’s an infinite amount of eateries, whether it’s The Foggy Goggle or Helen’s, plus there’s roller skating, bowling and indoor swimming, so there’s so much to do. There’s also a variety of lodging, including hotel rooms, cottages, condos and chalets, and we can accommodate everybody.”
He said the Seven Springs community offers a distinctive vibe.
“People don’t see each other for nine months out of the year and then come and hit the trails and slopes and hit the Foggy Goggle together afterward,” Moser said. “It’s such a tight, nostalgic community.”
He said what sets Seven Springs apart from other resorts in the region is its terrain parks for freestyle skiing and snowboarding, including the only 22-foot superpipe on the East Coast.
“The name of the game in terrain parks is progression,” Moser said. “We have terrain parks for the beginner to the expert and everything in between.”
“Through the years, we’ve hosted some events and found that some of the people who were here ended up in the Olympics a few years later.”
The Snowsports School offers beginner classes for children and adults wanting to learn how to ski and snowboard.
“We also have private lessons for anybody and we offer group lessons, so we cover it,” Moser said.
“Our professional instructors want to make sure you have fun on the snow.”
Classes are also offered for intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders.
For those wanting to enjoy the snow, but not on the slopes, Seven Springs offers an 11-lane tubing attraction.
“Seven Springs is the largest tubing park in the whole region,” Moser said.
“It really is an amusement park, and it’s for people who want to come up and have fun and go sledding on our tubes. It takes zero skill, and anyone can do it.”
For the 2021-22 season, a new chairlift was installed at Seven Springs.
“We replaced the old Avalanche lift with this state-of-the-art Doppelmayr Alpen Star fixed-grip quad chairlift,” Moser said.
“It’s faster and will move people up, and we’ve changed the path a little bit to make it easier for our guests to enjoy all parts of the mountain.”
Additional improvements include new snowmaking on the Avalanche slope, a haul rope added to the Polar Bear chairlift and 30 new HKD snowmaking towers.
“These were huge investments, but we’re committed to our pass holders to continue to improve the experience,” Moser said.
Information on tickets, passes and rental costs can be found at www.7springs.com.
Hidden Valley
Hidden Valley Resort offers 26 slopes and trails, nine lifts and two terrain parks.
“Hidden Valley’s slopes and trails are a little gentler than Seven Springs,” Moser said.
“They are longer and good for young families. It’s a non-intimidating place to learn because it’s a slower pace and quieter.”
The Snowsports School offers a variety of lessons for children and adults.
“It’s the same learning program as Seven Springs, and lessons are available all the time,” Moser said.
“We always say to learn to ski at Hidden Valley and then progress to Seven Springs and then take on the challenge of Laurel Mountain.”
The resort also offers tubing with eight lanes.
“We see many locals coming from Somerset and Johnstown just to snowtube here,” Moser said.
“The price point is a little bit lower than Seven Springs, so it’s an attractive option. The lodge is right on the main drag, so you don’t need to enter the resort to go tubing.”
He said the resort added a new handle tow that connects the North Summit and Valley areas.
“We also have a new general manager at Hidden Valley, Brett Lesnick,” Moser said.
“Brett was in charge of our Snowsports School at Seven Springs the last couple of years, but before that, he ran the Snowsports School at Hidden Valley. He’s an up-and-comer in the industry.”
Information on tickets, passes and rental costs can be found at www.hiddenvalleyresort.com.
Laurel Mountain
Laurel Mountain offers 20 slopes and trails and one lift.
Not only does Laurel Mountain boast the highest vertical drop on the Laurel Ridge in Pennsylvania at 761 feet, the mountain also is famous for its double black diamond Lower Wildcat Slope, the steepest in the state. Its average slope is close to 60 degrees.
“Laurel Mountain is unique in that it’s an inverted mountain with the ski lodge at the top of the mountain,” Moser said.
“What’s cool about it is it’s a true skiers’ mountain. There isn’t a terrain park or tubing, and that’s how the guests like it.”
He said the atmosphere at Laurel Mountain has a vintage skiing vibe.
“We try to retain its rich history there and embrace it and the nostalgia is incredible,” Moser said.
“It’s a tight-knit group of skiers, and everybody knows one another.”
Private and group lessons and speciality learning programs are offered by request.
Laurel Mountain named Amanda Barnhart as general manager. She most recently ran the Snowsports School at Hidden Valley.
There were no new upgrades planned for this season at the resort.
Information on tickets, passes and rental costs can be found at www.laurelmountainski.com.
Moser said Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain offer variety.
“Each mountain does have its distinct character,” he said.
“Seven Springs is the large resort, where you can get that full day of skiing in and it has tons of amenities.
“Hidden Valley is a nice change of pace and a day trip for people. Laurel Mountain offers that half-day experience.”
Blue Knob
Blue Knob All Seasons Resort has 34 slopes and trails with a vertical drop of 1,072 feet.
Blue Knob is the second-highest mountain in Pennsylvania, behind Mount Davis in Somerset County, but it is the state’s highest skiable mountain.
“We have a variety of terrain for beginners all the way up to double black diamond with some of the steepest terrain in the mid-Atlantic,” said Donna Himes, marketing director for Blue Knob All Seasons Resort.
“We say Blue Knob is the skier’s mountain, and it’s a mountain that you don’t get bored with as far as ability. It’s also a great family mountain because of the variety of terrain.”
The resort also boasts an eight-lane tubing park.
“With COVID last year, even people who didn’t ski or snowboard were just desperate to get outside and do something, and we saw more activity in our tubing park than ever before,” Himes said.
“It introduces them to outdoor winter sports. While they’re there, they see people skiing or snowboarding and it might be something they’d like to try.”
The Ski and Ride School offers group, family and private lessons in skiing and snowboarding, as well as its New Generation Ski Academy for children.
“New Generation Ski Academy has two sessions on weekends and holidays, both morning and afternoon, where they’ll spend time skiing with an instructor,” Himes said.
“During the week, we only have a morning session, and the fee for the New Generation Ski Academy also includes the lift ticket and rentals.”
She said the resort also offers cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
“We have a groomed cross-country area on our golf course, and we turn the golf office into a nordic center where there are a limited amount of cross-country ski rentals available, as well as snowshoe rentals,” Himes said.
“It’s a good way to be introduced to cross-country skiing because there’s not a lot of intense terrain on a golf course. There also are scenic trails and roads that people can cross- country ski and snowshoe on.”
The resort has undergone several improvements to facilities and infrastructure.
Projects included replacing approximately 2,500 feet of snowmaking waterlines from the top of Upper Route 66 down to Deer Run and Lower High Hopes, and sandblasting and painting the loading and unloading terminals of all chairlifts, completing a two-year project of sandblasting and painting of all lift towers.
For Blue Knob condominium residents and lodging guests, renovations and upgrades to the indoor pool, hot tub area and gym were completed. In addition, the outdoor tennis courts in the condominium area were repaired and a pickleball court was added.
Information on tickets, passes and rental costs can be found at www.blueknob.com.
