This exhibition might leave viewers with an eerie feeling.
“Haunted” will be on display – in person and virtually – through Oct. 31 at Off Pitt Street Theater Co., 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford.
The show has given artists a broad theme to express their artistic talents.
“The theme is a metaphor for so many things, it’s not just Halloween,” said Dawn Ziviello, program manager of Bedford Arts Cooperative and director of Off Pitt Street Theater Co.
“It can be Halloween, but you can be haunted by memories, regrets and loss. This can be very therapeutic for artists because there are a lot of mixed and complicated feelings going on right now, so we wanted to inspire them to put that into their art.”
The exhibit features an array of 2D and 3D pieces in mediums such as oil, watercolor, photography, pencil and mixed media.
Some of the pieces will be for sale following the show.
“Every purchase earns money for the artist and commission for the Bedford Arts Cooperative, so it’s really a worthy cause,” Ziviello said.
Those seeing the show are invited to vote for the “People’s Choice” award and the winning artist will receive a cash prize.
Ziviello said those viewing the show will gain a better understanding of the vast talent in the area.
“We do have pieces coming from as far away as West Virginia, but generally speaking, this is central Pennsylvania at its finest,” she said.
“We have talented artists here and we love to showcase local artists.”
The show can be viewed in-person or online at www.offpittstreet.com/bac and click on “Imagine Gallery.”
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Donations are accepted.
Gallery hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In conjunction with the exhibition, “Fall Fright Nights,” a monthlong live performance radio series, will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“This features two different scary stories each weekend with a rotating cast of 25 actors who signed up for this,” Ziviello said.
“Our radio shows feature costumes, lights and Foley sound engineering.”
Saturday’s shows include “The Monsters Are Due on Bedford Street” by Rod Sterling and “The Whole Town Is Sleeping” by Ray Bradbury.
Subsequent shows will be held at 7 p.m.
Thursday and Oct. 10 featuring “The Veldt” and “Zero Hour” by Ray Bradbury; Oct. 23 and 24, “The Scarlet Plague” by Jack London and “Carmilla” by Sheridan Le Fanu; and Oct. 29 and 30, “Revolting Fairy Tales” by Roald Dahl.
Ziviello said the radio shows are a popular offering at the theater.
“It’s fine arts storytelling and it’s so entertaining,” she said.
“The set will grow over time, starting with a general spooky set, and as the weeks progress, we’ll be adding to it. By Halloween, it will be a really evolved scary space.”
Ziviello added that just as in the “Haunted” exhibition, the stories offer a wide range of themes.
“Some are really deep and thought-provoking and others are just plain Halloween scary,” she said.
“These stories really go hand-in-hand with with the art show.”
There is no fee to attend but donations will be accepted.
Those attending are asked to wear masks.
Space is limited and reservations are recommended.
For more information, call 814-310-1987.
