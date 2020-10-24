The Patriot, a not-for-profit Senior Choice Community, has hired Michelle Younkin, of Somerset County, as its admissions and marketing director.
She began working at the care facility on Oct. 5.
For the past five years, Younkin worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Aging as lead coordinator for PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources, which she coordinated throughout a six-county service area. Previously, she worked for eight years with accessAbilities in various roles.
She is president of the Somerset County Health and Welfare Council and serves as a member in neighboring counties as well.
Younkin will administer The Patriot’s marketing plan and will be responsible for all aspects of internal admissions and external referral development of potential residents.
