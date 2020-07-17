In the introduction to “Your Story,” Rachel Marshall and her two children, Harrison, 10, and Ashlynn, 8, moved into their new home.
The fresh start was just what the recently divorced mother and children needed to rebuild their lives.
Upon arriving at the home and unpacking the car, Rachel noticed an older woman across the street peering out the window.
The woman made her way out of the house and introduced herself as Martha Kline and said she had lived in the neighborhood almost her entire life.
After telling Rachel not to hesitate to ask if she needed anything, Martha started going back to her house but turned around and walked back to Rachel.
She told Rachel that many years ago the original homeowners suddenly up and left one night and never returned.
Martha explained that rumor had it they left behind personal belongings hidden throughout the property.
She added that nobody knows for sure what and nothing has ever been found.
Rachel wasn’t sure what to make of the tale but quickly dismissed it.
When Martha returned home, her husband asked if she told the new neighbor the story of the mysterious original owners.
She told him she had but didn’t tell Rachel everything.
As the weeks passed, the Marshall family settled in nicely and it was finally feeling like home.
One morning while in the basement, a faint light across the room caught Rachel’s eye.
As she moved closer, she saw a small door and slowly reached for the handle ...
Chapter 1
By Sue Buck
When Rachel opened the door, she saw the sun shining through a window reflecting onto a green mossy puddle on the floor next to the back wall.
As she wondered where the water had come from, she called her two children down to the basement to help her investigate.
The three of them slowly entered the room to look around.
A look of puzzlement came to Rachel’s face at what she saw.
Hanging from the hooks on opposite sides of the room were some clothes that were completely covered in cobwebs.
As she brushed cobwebs away from the one, she discovered a man’s black tuxedo, complete with tails and a top hat.
Moving to the other side of the room, she again brushed away the cobwebs and revealed a beautiful
Victorian white wedding gown, with lace, a high neck and long train. As she looked more closely at the dress, she noticed a spot which appeared to be a dried blood stain on the neck of the dress.
As Rachel continued to examine the dress, she noticed a necklace hanging there also, which had a locket hanging from the chain.
She took the necklace down from the hook and opened the locket.
Concealed inside was a picture of a man. She did not know who he might have been, but yet, there was something a little familiar about him that made Rachel wonder if she had ever seen him.
Rachel began to think about what her neighbor Martha had told her about the original owners of the house mysteriously leaving one night and never returning, and the rumors about them supposedly leaving personal items throughout the house.
An eerie feeling began to overtake Rachel.
Harrison also was looking around the room.
He found a walking stick leaning up against the wall next to the tuxedo.
When he put the stick into the water to stir it, the stick did not touch the bottom.
He realized that this puddle went much deeper than it looked.
This caught Harrison off guard and the walking stick slipped out of his hand and disappeared into the hole.
Without thinking, Harrison reached in the water to see if he could feel the stick. The water was warm, and the stick was nowhere to be found.
Rachel became even more uneasy.
Ashlynn walked across the room to look at the tuxedo.
She had never seen such a suit like this before and began asking her mother questions about it.
As Ashlynn touched the suit, it slipped off the hook and fell to the floor.
Ashlynn glanced at the wall where the suit had been covering and saw a small hole that went deep into the wall.
She could not see anything in the hole, so Ashlynn reached her hand in to see if there was anything in there.
She felt something and pulled out a pair of shoes.
As she was pulling them out of the hole, something fell out of one of the shoes.
Ashlynn reached down and picked up ...
