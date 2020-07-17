The next chapter ...

Here is your chance to author the second chapter of “Your Story,” an ongoing serial written by Tribune-Democrat readers.

We provided the introduction on July 4 and Sue Buck, of Ebensburg, penned Chapter 1.

Readers are invited to pick up the story line from there.

To submit an entry, continue the story thread and try your creativity at writing Chapter 2.

Please hold your submission to between 500 and 700 words.

Submit your entry by noon Thursday.

The goal is a five-chapter, mystery-themed story, ending on Sept. 12.

Entries can be emailed to Renée Carthew, news editor, at rcarthew@tribdem.com; sent by facsimile to 814-539-1409; or mailed to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., P.O. Box 340, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.

The winning next chapter and a short story about the author will be published on Aug. 1, and the process will begin again.

The ongoing story will appear on The Tribune-Democrat’s website – www.tribdem.com.