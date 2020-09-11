In the introduction to “Your Story,” Rachel Marshall was ready for a fresh start.
The recently divorced mother of two was looking forward to moving into a new home with her children.
Pulling up to the home, Rachel knew this was what her family needed as they began to rebuild their lives.
Rachel had barely turned off the ignition before Harrison, 10, and Ashlynn, 8, jumped out of the car and ran around the yard.
They were excited to finally have a place to play.
It made Rachel smile.
Turning back to the car, Rachel noticed an older woman across the street peering out the window at them.
After a few minutes, the woman came out of the house and made her way to Rachel.
She introduced herself as Martha Kline and said she had lived in the neighborhood almost her whole life.
“If you need anything, please don’t hesitate to ask,” Martha said while walking away.
Just then, she stopped, turned around and walked back to Rachel.
“I don’t want to alarm you,” Martha said looking around.
“But rumor has it that many years ago the original homeowners suddenly up and left one night and never returned.
“Supposedly, they left behind personal belongings hidden throughout the property.
“Nobody knows for sure what. People have looked but have never found anything.”
Rachel wasn’t sure what to make of the tale but quickly dismissed it and thanked Martha for stopping.
As Martha left, Rachel called the kids over to help her take boxes into the house.
As she was coming back into her home, Martha’s husband, knowing her penchant for gossip, asked her if she told the new neighbor the story of the mysterious original owners.
“I did, but I didn’t tell her everything,” Martha said.
As the weeks passed, the Marshall family settled in nicely.
Rachel thought it finally was starting to feel like home.
One morning she went into the basement to look for a box of Harrison’s video games when something caught her eye.
Across the room, Rachel noticed a faint light.
As she moved closer, she saw a small door and slowly reached for the handle ...
Chapter 1
By Sue Buck
When Rachel opened the door, she saw the sun shining through a window reflecting onto a green mossy puddle on the floor next to the back wall.
As she wondered where the water had come from, she called her two children down to the basement to help her investigate.
The three of them slowly entered the room to look around.
A look of puzzlement came to Rachel’s face at what she saw.
Hanging from the hooks on opposite sides of the room were some clothes that were completely covered in cobwebs.
As she brushed cobwebs away from the one, she discovered a man’s black tuxedo, complete with tails and a top hat.
Moving to the other side of the room, she again brushed away the cobwebs and revealed a beautiful Victorian white wedding gown, with lace, a high neck and long train. As she looked more closely at the dress, she noticed a spot which appeared to be a dried blood stain on the neck of the dress.
As Rachel continued to examine the dress, she noticed a necklace hanging there also, which had a locket hanging from the chain.
She took the necklace down from the hook and opened the locket.
Concealed inside was a picture of a man. She did not know who he might have been, but yet, there was something a little familiar about him that made Rachel wonder if she ever saw him.
Rachel began to think about what her neighbor Martha had told her about the original owners of the house mysteriously leaving one night and never returning, and the rumors about them supposedly leaving personal items throughout the house.
An eerie feeling began to overtake Rachel.
Harrison also was looking around the room.
He found a walking stick leaning up against the wall next to the tuxedo.
When he put the stick into the water to stir it, the stick did not touch the bottom.
He realized that this puddle went much deeper than it looked.
This caught Harrison off guard and the walking stick slipped out of his hand and disappeared into the hole.
Without thinking, Harrison reached in the water to see if he could feel the stick. The water was warm, and the stick was nowhere to be found.
Rachel became even more uneasy.
Ashlynn walked across the room to look at the tuxedo.
She had never seen such a suit like this before and began asking her mother questions about it.
As Ashlynn touched the suit, it slipped off the hook and fell to the floor.
Ashlynn glanced at the wall where the suit had been covering and saw a small hole that went deep into the wall.
She could not see anything in the hole, so Ashlynn reached her hand in to see if there was anything in there.
She felt something and pulled out a pair of shoes.
As she was pulling them out of the hole, something fell out of one of the shoes.
Ashlynn reached down and picked up ...
Chapter 2
By James Tucker
A key.
Ashlynn held up the key, studying it in the light.
“What did you find?” asked Harrison.
“It’s a key,” Ashlynn said.
Rachel walked over to join the kids.
As Ashlynn turned the key over, she noticed an inscription. She dusted off the key and brought it closer to try to understand what it said.
“That’s a skeleton key,” said Rachel.
“What’s a skeleton key?” asked Harrison.
“They are very old keys. Typically, they are handcrafted and made when someone is trying to hide something,” said Rachel.
Ashlynn was now even more mesmerized by the key than before. As she looked back at it, she read the inscription “281810.” She repeated it as if that might help them understand it.
As they all contemplated what the key might be for, Rachel finally broke the silence, “Let’s go ask Martha if this might mean something to her.”
When they reached Martha’s house, Harrison rang the bell.
Martha opened her door and stepped outside to greet the three.
Ashlynn, full of excitement, hurriedly blurted out, “I found a skeleton key that fell out of a shoe. It has an inscription, 281810. Do you have any idea what that might mean or what the key might be for?”
Martha paused for what felt like an eternity to Ashlynn as if she were reliving memories of a distant past all over again.
A slight smile began to form. More silence.
“Martha,” asked Rachel.
“Oh, sorry my dear,” Martha replied, as if she was broken out of a trance.
“May I?” she said as she reached for the key from Ashlynn.
Ashlynn handed it over, and Martha began studying the key.
Almost whispering, she spoke, “As I’m sure you are aware, skeleton keys like this are rare to find and likely could unlock something very important and valuable. This key certainly is a rare one. When these were made, the last four digits were the year they were made with the first digits being the numbered key made by the locksmith. So this key is a very old one indeed as it was made in 1810 and was the 28th key that was produced by this locksmith. Truly, an extraordinary finding you three.”
“Do you have any idea what it might belong to?” Ashlynn asked.
“I am very sorry, but I do not,” Martha replied.
As Rachel observed Martha, she couldn’t help but think that she was holding something back.
“Thank you for your time Martha,” Rachel said politely. “We must be getting back now.”
“Anytime, thanks for stopping over,” Martha said.
“Mom, what are you doing?” Harrison and Ashlynn asked their mom in hushed tones.
“I think she can help us,” Rachel said.
As they walked away from the house, Ashlynn finally asked, “Why did you leave, Mom?”
“I didn’t want to overstay our welcome, and besides, we need to get home and make some dinner,” Rachel said.
As Rachel said those words, she couldn’t help but recall when Martha began to smile when she first learned about the key.
That evening, while the kids slept, Rachel’s curiosity got the best of her.
She couldn’t fall asleep, so she decided to go for a walk. It was refreshing to get out of the house as it was a cool, crisp night.
As she walked past Martha’s house, she never noticed that in her backyard there was one single tree. It caught her attention because it was such an open space, except for that tree.
Surprised by her reaction, she found herself nearing the tree.
It was very late, so she assumed everyone must be asleep, but still, her nerves were tense as she walked onto Martha’s backyard.
As Rachel approached the tree, her eyes widened.
Carved into the side of the tree was 281810 …
Chapter 3
By Diane Lenz
The numbers were barely discernible having withstood the ravages of weather and time.
Aware that the moonlight might play tricks on one’s eyes, Rachel placed her fingers inside the shallow depressions on the tree. She carefully felt the ragged outline of each and began counting silently to herself. Two, eight, one, eight, one, zero.
Reassured that she wasn’t seeing things, Rachel found herself face to face with yet another mystery.
Why would someone carve 281810, the identical number as that engraved on the skeleton key, into the bark of a tree? What message was it meant to convey?
Was it an ominous warning? Did it signal that something of value was nearby which only the 1810 key could open? What connection did the proximity of Martha Kline’s oak tree have to the house next door, the house in which Rachel lived, the house where the skeleton key had been discovered?
Rachel examined the tree. Its leafy branches towered high overhead, revealing glimpses of the stars. It was a noble, old oak. Its height and circumference bore mute testimony to its age.
Rachel knew that for many years couples would carve their names together into tree trunks to proclaim their love for one another. That romantic inscription was easily understood by others.
Was it possible, Rachel wondered, that the numbers here might also speak of love? Of forbidden love? Of a love so secret that it dare not declare itself openly to the world but must do so cryptically?
Speculations swirled in Rachel’s mind as the cool night wind swept over her shoulders, reminding her of the lateness of the hour. She hurried back home accompanied by a flurry of unanswered questions.
Once inside the house, she checked on the children. She tiptoed up the staircase to the second floor and quietly opened the doors to each bedroom.
Ashlynn was fast asleep, cradling her dolly. Harrison stirred slightly before turning over.
Rachel went to her own bedroom, exhausted by the day’s fill of odd occurrences, and the questions they had generated.
The next morning, Rachel decided she would begin to methodically examine every inch of the Victorian-era house. If there was something here that possessed a lock that only the 1810 skeleton key could open, she was determined to find it.
Today she would contact the real estate agent who had shown her the house. She needed to tell him about the strange discoveries in the basement and ask him what he knew about the history of the house, including its previous occupants.
Why, she asked herself, with the large attic and closets in most every room, would anyone decide to store a wedding dress and tuxedo in a damp basement room with puddles on the floor? It reflected eccentric behavior at the very least.
On a whim, Rachel reached for her laptop and typed in the words “hiding a shoe in the wall.”
To her surprise, a computer search revealed a little-known tradition that continued into the 18th and 19th centuries. The practice of concealing a shoe in odd locations in a house was said to bring good luck to the home or to ward off evil spirits.
Before Rachel had time to further reflect upon this, she heard a voice calling out.
“Hey, Mom, where are you?”
It was Harrison.
“I’m in the kitchen.”
“Mom, come upstairs right now and see what I just found.” ....
Chapter 4
By Charlie Moyer
Rachel hurried up the somewhat rickety stairs, as her son had requested, wondering what new surprises awaited. She thought to herself that at least living here had not been boring.
She was hoping that whatever Harrison had discovered was not another piece of the puzzle that would not connect with the growing list of seemingly unrelated parts.
Ashlynn had been awakened by the excitement and arrived at the top of steps at the same time as her mother. They bumped into each other and scrambled down the hall together to Harrison’s room.
He was standing at the middle of the back wall of his not-so-tidy room and was tugging at a loose board that was exposed by failing wallpaper.
Visible behind that board was an odd-looking wall safe neatly fitted between the studs. However, this was a different kind of wall safe, no dials.
Staring at them on the front of this safe was a keyhole. A keyhole that looked like it would take a skeleton key to open.
Rachel sent Ashlynn downstairs to get their mystery key from the kitchen cupboard.
Harrison and Rachel hardly had a chance to investigate the newfound mystery area a little further when Ashlynn returned with the key.
Taking the key away from her daughter, Rachel quickly examined the key and wiped it off with her hand as she turned around to the safe and inserted it into the opening that was peering at her.
She hesitated for only a second as if to catch her breath, and slowly turned the key.
The inside mechanism seemed to be turning. Using two hands now, she forced the key to turn.
After one complete revolution and while all three stared intently at the front of the safe, Rachel drew the key toward herself as the hinges screeched.
Now the contents would be revealed. They could barely see through the small opening and could not make out the object at which they were looking.
Adjusting to a better angle and able to use the light from a bedroom window, they could make out a single piece of paper neatly rolled up, probably so it would fit in this secure, though very small, space.
Rachel surveyed the surroundings of the newly discovered item while deciding if she should reach inside to retrieve it.
There was no quitting now. Carefully, she put her hand in front of the safe, counted to three and carefully clasped the edge of the paper and removed it from its confined space.
Inside, she wondered how long it had been there, and who had touched it last.
She placed it on Harrison’s nightstand, and, taking her time, unrolled the slightly crisp, parchment-like item, trying not to damage whatever was written inside.
Without the newfound mystery item being completely unraveled, they recognized the hand drawing of a map. A remarkably simple map.
Obviously, a map of their new neighborhood.
Like most hand-drawn maps, it had an “X” almost in the center.
Rachel, after studying the markings for only a few minutes, realized that the “X” was exactly where the oak tree was in Martha’s backyard. ...
Chapter 5
By Nicole Fratrich
Rachel and the kids hurried to the front door, excited to rush out to the oak tree. When Rachel flung open the door, she found Robert, the real estate agent, standing there with his hand in a fist, as if he was going to knock on the door.
The kids squeezed past and tore off for the tree.
“What in the world?” Robert asked.
For a second, Rachel had forgotten that she called Robert in search of answers.
Now that he was here, maybe he could help after all.
“Follow me,” she said.
Quickly, she recounted everything to Robert.
To Rachel’s disappointment, Robert admitted he didn’t know anything but the same story that Martha always tells.
At the tree, Harrison and Ashlynn were crawling on the ground, feeling in the grass for clues.
Rachel and Robert began to inspect the tree when, suddenly, Martha appeared.
“What do you think you’re doing,” she said, her face turning red.
Rachel went over to Martha, and, as she was gazing at her neighbor, she realized that Martha looked like someone.
Who did she look like? Then it hit her.
“You’re related to the man in the locket.” Rachel was in shock.
So was Martha. “Wh–how?” she stammered.
“Martha, you haven’t been honest with us.”
Martha was silent for a few minutes, and Rachel saw her wheels turning.
Finally, Martha said, “My great-grandparents lived here years ago, and that picture in the locket was my great-grandfather.”
“What about the map?” Harrison chimed in.
“And the numbers on the tree that match the key?” Ashlynn added.
“And the blood on the wedding dress?”
Rachel was nervous of what Martha might say next.
Martha already seemed defeated, but she told her story:
“My great-grandparents were very devoted to each other.
“They had a love that used to make my other relatives jealous. In fact, they were married right here in what would soon be their own backyard.”
Martha pointed to a few tall trees at the back of Rachel’s yard.
“That’s where they were married,” she said.
“My great-grandfather, before migrating to America, used to run a vineyard. He and my great-grandmother shared a love for wine. My great-grandfather even made a wine that would represent their love for one another. My great-grandmother spilled a little of this wine on her wedding dress by accident. That explains the ‘blood’ you saw.
“To preserve their love and all of the memories that took place in this house, my great-grandparents buried a bottle of their wine along with old love letters that they wrote to each other.
“They are buried right here under this tree.”
“What about the key numbers?” Ashlynn said.
“You’ll find that answer underneath the tree.”
Martha offered shovels from her garage so Rachel and Robert could dig up the earth.
To Rachel’s surprise, the ground was soft, and it didn’t take long for her shovel to strike something hard.
She and Robert each grabbed the end of a dirty wooden crate and lifted it out of the hole. The crate was locked.
Rachel took the skeleton key from her pocket and slowly fit the key into the lock.
It took more force to twist the key since the keyhole was a little warped from being in the ground so long.
At last, Rachel heard a soft click and opened the lid.
Sure enough, inside was a sealed bottle of red wine called Euphoria, and rolled up love letters.
“The numbers on the key,” Martha said, “also represent their love – the year they were married: 1810. So, they carved it on the tree.”
Rachel was still confused.
“Why didn’t you tell us this before?”
Martha sighed.
“I’ve always wanted to preserve this house and the love that went with it. I worried about who would live here,
but my husband liked our house better. So, I set up the clues to try and scare people away.”
“That was a mean thing to do,” Ashlynn blurted out.
“You’re right,” Martha said,
“I just hope you can forgive me.”
Then she smiled.
“I now know that the love and commitment you have as a family would make my great-grandparents proud.”
