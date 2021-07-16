The evolution of industry in America is showcased in an area museum.
The “Industry: The Building Process” exhibition is on display through Oct. 23 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.
It features American artworks from SAMA’s permanent collection.
In the exhibition, viewers will be able to see the industrial world through different artists’ perspectives in various mediums.
Morgan Young, site coordinator for SAMA-Bedford, said she wanted to have an exhibit that would showcase how people came together to create a new future.
“Industry popped into my head, and how, at the turn of the century, the Industrial Revolution brought about such new ideas and ventures for the world,” she said.
“The Industrial Revolution had a strong impact on the artistic world. Artists began giving a truthful vision of modern life, everyday people and normal objects in their art.”
Watercolor scenes
In the Paula and Dean Lemley Gallery, 31 pieces by Barbara Strank Zivkovich are on display and depict a variety of colorful watercolor scenes.
A Franklin Borough native, her work highlights the region’s coal and steel industries from the mid-1940s to 1980.
“She’s predominantly watercolor, and her subject matter is a lot of industrial scenes, but they are very colorful and light and airy, which is not necessarily something you’d pair with industry,” Young said.
“Her color scheme is really interesting in that she found color in unlikely places. She selected these industrial sites and she made them a bit more vibrant then they would naturally be.”
The Titelman Galleries feature 43 pieces, including photographs, oil paintings and lithographs.
“We just housed Robert L. Bowden’s exhibition two rotations ago, but we have one of his pieces in our permanent collection, and it’s a beautiful piece, and he’s a highlight of this exhibition,” Young said.
“He’s a watercolorist located near Pittsburgh.”
Silver gelatin prints
Young said works by Clyde Hare are featured. They are strong black-and-white photography pieces that are silver gelatin prints.
“The images that he’s captured are almost German expressionistic and are really beautiful,” Young said.
Vintage silver prints by Luke Swank also are on display.
“They are a little more smoky and moody, and his features tend to be more silhouette-oriented, but there’s lots of lines, grids and sharp angles and they’re beautiful,” Young said.
She said the majority of the pieces are of industrial sites and structures, but some of the photography captures people who worked in the industry.
“There’s a piece by Jack Barnosky, and it’s the hands of a miner from Hazleton, Pennsylvania, and these hands are positioned in the photograph dead center, and they’re the hands of a heavy laborer,” Young said.
“The hands are dark compared to the background, which is light and white.
“They look very heavy, worn and tired, and it says a lot about the people who worked in these industries and factories.”
Another photograph by Hare shows the face of a steamfitter foreman.
“It’s his expression, and it’s a moment captured in time, where you can clearly see that there’s tension and work to be done,” Young said.
She added that some of the pieces show action.
“There’s a steel mill and the moment when the hot liquid metal pours out, and there’s a dramatic effect with steam and the colors,” Young said.
Glimpse at the past
She said the exhibit gives a glimpse into the past, with some of the pieces dating back to the 1930s.
“There’s a lot of these really powerful and impactful photos that have strong senses of emotion attached to them,” Young said.
“It’s really difficult, I would think, to look at the picture of the hands that have seen so much labor and not feel that.
“The pieces are beautifully executed.”
Young hopes the exhibition offers a renewed sense of hope.
“As a global population, we’ve encountered great obstacles and seemingly unsolvable problems before, but if we work together and reflect on what we’ve done in the past, we can overcome these obstacles with positivity and creativity,” Young said.
“With some elbow grease, we can create our future together and make it better.”
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Admission to the exhibit is free.
For more information, call 814-589-3020 or visit www.sama-art.org.
