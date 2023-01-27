WINDBER, Pa. – The 2023 season at Arcadia Theater in Windber will feature performances to keep patrons entertained throughout the year.
“We’re trying to find programs that we think people will enjoy and want to come and see,” said Jerry Ledney, executive director of the theater, 1418 Graham Ave.
“We also try to get programs that would attract a diverse group of ages. We want to make the season interesting for all people.”
The season will offer a variety of music, including rock ’n’ roll, pop, oldies, country and holiday tunes.
“We have a lot of our standard favorites that people love and request, as well as new acts coming in,” Ledney said.
“This is a strong season. It’s exciting and definitely a diverse season, and we have a little bit of something for everybody.”
All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The season will kick off Feb. 25 with Idol Kings – Tribute to Journey and REO Speedwagon.
The group performs the hits from two of the most influential groups of the ’80s rock era.
The band has won numerous awards and has been called the best tribute band in the Northeast.
“They do different tributes and their most popular one they do is Journey, but they’ll also be doing an REO Speedwagon set,” Ledney said.
“We’ve never had an REO Speedwagon act before, so this will be something new for the theater.
“We’re looking forward to the show starting off the season.”
Tickets are $30, $34 and $38.
Fresh Horses – Tribute to Garth Brooks will be presented March 25.
The high-energy show offers all the hits of Garth Brooks.
Fresh Horses has performed all over the United States and Canada, and has gained the reputation of being the top Garth Brooks tribute show.
“This is a show that people have been asking us to get,” Ledney said.
“We try to do a little bit of country at the theater. This is the first time we’re having a Garth Brooks tribute of any kind.”
Tickets are $36, $40 and $44.
On April 29, ABBA Mania will entertain.
The tribute band will feature a special concert presentation that celebrates the music and style of ABBA, which became one of the most commercially successful acts in the history of popular music, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1982.
ABBA Mania is true to ABBA form from the costumes they wore to the dancing, and even the stage positioning is the same.
“The talent is amazing, and this is one of the top five most popular shows at the Arcadia,” Ledney said.
“People just love them. Everybody who leaves the show leaves with one of the biggest smiles on their faces that you can imagine.”
Tickets are $40, $44 and $48.
Beach Party Boys – Tribute to The Beach Boys will be heard May 20.
The group reproduces the musical instrumentation, authentic look and harmony of The Beach Boys.
Audiences will sing along to their favorite hits such as “Barbara Ann,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun Fun Fun,” “Little Deuce Coupe” and “Good Vibrations.”
“It has been many years since we’ve had a Beach Boys show, and we’ve had requests for this show,” Ledney said.
“We thought this would be a great way to kick off summer in town.”
Tickets are $40, $44 and $48.
On June 3, Night Fever – Tribute to the Bee Gees will be presented.
Night Fever is the world’s No. 1 largest production of the Bee Gees in the world.
Audiences can expect to hear hits such as “Jive Talking,” “More Than A Woman,” “Night Fever,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Tragedy,” “Stayin’ Alive” and “How Deep is Your Love” done note-for-note and chord-for-chord.
“This is another top five most popular shows at the theater,” Ledney said.
“Everyone knows the music and it can be heard in so many movies, so this is a show that will bring in a crowd.”
Tickets are $40, $44 and $48.
British Legends – David Bowie, Elton John, Rod Stewart and Freddie Mercury will be heard July 29.
The Canadian cast features all studio musicians and singers, and each song is done note-for-note, exactly like the original recordings.
The show features vocals and the authentic looks of David Bowie, Elton John, Rod Stewart and Freddie Mercury.
“This is a new show for us,” Ledney said.
“They’ll come out individually and in costume and do sets of those popular songs.”
Tickets are $40, $44 and $48.
On Aug. 26, Ted Vigil – Tribute to John Denver will be presented.
Vigil’s physical and vocal resemblance to Denver will charm audiences during his inspirational tribute to Denver and his legacy.
Cherished songs such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” “Annie’s Song” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders” will be performed.
“This will be Ted’s third time here at the theater, and it’s a show that’s asked about often,” Ledney said.
“He is so amazing, and he looks and sounds the part. If you sit there and close your eyes, you would think it’s John Denver in the building.”
Tickets are $40, $44 and $48.
Everly Brothers Experience will be heard Sept. 23.
Brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed, who play guitar and sing, aim to honor the Everly Brothers’ iconic sound and their unique place in music history.
Audiences can expect to hear some of the Everly Brothers’ most recognizable hits, including “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Let It Be Me,” “Bye, Bye Love,” “Cathy’s Clown,” “Bird Dog,” “Crying in the Rain,” “Love Is Strange” and “Ebony Eyes.”
“It has been five years since they last played at the theater,” Ledney said.
“They were well received and very popular with the audience.”
Tickets are $40, $44 and $48.
On Oct. 21, Old Friends – Simon & Garfunkel Tribute will entertain.
The show pays homage to the American duo and stays true to the beauty of their timeless songs.
Nick Foresman and Jason Elsenheimer’s warm, blending harmonies, crisp guitar work and attention to every detail make Old Friends the premier Simon & Garfunkel tribute show.
“This also is a new show for us,” Ledney said.
“From the videos I’ve watched, they sound so much like Simon & Garfunkel, and I’m really looking forward to this show.”
Tickets are $40, $44 and $48.
The holiday season will be ushered in when Ornament – The Music of Trans Siberian Orchestra performs on Nov. 18.
The 11-piece rock orchestra specializes as a tribute to the Trans- Siberian Orchestra and offers a full musical production, complete with a sound system and a light show.
Using traditional holiday carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music, the show tells a moving tale, helping to inspire all who hear it throughout the holiday season.
“This is the fourth time they’ll be here, and they’ve sold out every time,” Ledney said.
“They are amazing and one of the most talented bands that we have ever worked with. They drive from Boston to come down to the theater because they like it here so much.”
Tickets are $36, $40, $44.
The season will conclude Dec. 16 with Yesterday Once More – Music of the Carpenters.
The show is a recreation of The Carpenters in concert.
Concertgoers can expect to hear hits such as “Close To You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Top of The World” and “Rainy Days and Mondays.”
“This is another new show for us, and they’ll do some holiday music along with the hits of The Carpenters,” Ledney said.
Tickets are $34, $38 and $42.
Gift certificates are available for all shows.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
To order tickets, call 814-467-9070 or visit www.arcadiawindber.com.
