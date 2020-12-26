Entering his one-room apartment from the cold outside, Robert Taylor reflected on the hardship that the pandemic has brought for himself and his neighbors.
Taylor, 60, is laid off from his dishwasher job at a local chain restaurant, and he’s behind on rent for his Singer Street apartment in Old Conemaugh Borough.
Taylor said he’s on a waiting list for rental assistance through the nonprofit Community Action Partnership of Cambria County.
A nationwide eviction moratorium was to expire on Dec. 31.
However, that moratorium, which was enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been extended to the end of January with the latest federal stimulus bill.
COVID-related eviction moratoriums have been extended repeatedly in Pennsylvania since May.
Nonprofit agencies including the Community Action Partnership offer help for rent and mortgage payments in emergencies, but the continually extending eviction moratoriums is bottling up demand for the agency’s funding, President Jeffrey Vaughn said.
When the moratorium is lifted, Vaughn expects a spike in evictions and past due notices as well as people seeking emergency funding in 2021.
“The moratorium is extended,” he said. “It’s going to create a bigger problem in the spring.”
‘A challenging year’
Extending the moratorium was a move Rich Hudec, executive chairman of the Greater Johnstown Landlord Association, expected Congress to make. But he fears what comes next.
Hudec said landlords can’t continue to defer repairs indefinitely.
And sooner or later, the moratorium will be lifted, and tenants’ rent will be due.
“It’s been a challenging year for landlords,” he said. “Turnover is high and there’s chaos with income and people’s ability to pay rent.”
Some landlords have adequate resources to hold off on collecting rent, but others don’t, he said.
If landlords can’t keep up with utilities or repairs, Hudec fears homes could become condemned. He said he also suspects an increase in the number of landlords who will fall into delinquent status for city and county taxes this year.
“Some landlords simply want to work with their tenants and don’t want to make a family homeless,” he said.
Relief, with complications
Funding from the first stimulus bill, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, in March was aimed to provide renters and landlords with emergency rental assistance.
However, Pennsylvania missed out on roughly $108 million of $175 million in federal coronavirus relief because state programs distributing the funding made it too hard to access, according to a Spotlight PA report.
Cambria County was budgeted for $1.5 million from that federal pot of money, but could only use a third of what was budgeted because of the rules attached, Hudec said.
Of the $1.5 million, the county used about $400,000 to help 117 landlords cover rent for 150 tenants in the county, Hudec said.
The Greater Johnstown Landlord Association administered the rent relief program for the county.
“We would have had the ability to use more of the funds if the program was more flexible, “ Hudec said.
By the state’s rules, the program could pay up to six months rent or $4,500 total.
Additionally, more of the budgeted money could have been used if people were given a longer window to apply. The deadline to apply for funding was Nov. 4, and the cut-off for paying out all the money was Nov. 30.
The money that hasn’t been used is no longer available.
“We have no idea if we are getting more funds or not,” Hudec said. “As of right now it’s done.”
‘Work out a solution’
In many cases the relief funding that was allocated in Cambria County brought tenants’ payments current. But many other tenants still had rent owed beyond that, Hudec said.
Some tenants have used unemployment compensation to pay rent, but others still may be three or four months behind, he said.
“At some point there has to be some release for landlords,” he said.
Tom Oldham, who owns the apartment building where Taylor lives, said no landlord wants to lose a good tenant like Taylor.
“If a landlord has a tenant who has paid their rent on time regularly, and then they experienced a hardship as a result of COVID, certainly there should be an attempt to work out a solution,” Oldham said. “I believe most landlords would do so.”
Oldham steered Taylor to the Community Action Partnership for rental assistance.
While aiming to help those who truly need it, Oldham said he believes the eviction moratorium has led to standardization that is not appropriate.
He said there are examples statewide of tenants who did not lose their income, but stopped paying rent when the moratorium was announced.
Currently, there is no financial protection for landlords who have gone into arrears on payments as a result of the eviction moratorium.
“Ultimately, landlords who are on the other side of the eviction moratorium still have financial responsibilities related to property maintenance expenses, mortgage payments, utility payments and property taxes,” Oldham said.
“If a tenant is found to have a COVID situation that permits them to not be evicted due to nonpayment of rent, then the same should be extended to the landlord’s utilities, city and county taxes for that tenant’s location.”
‘Rough on a lot of us’
The current take-out only policy that went into effect Dec. 12 for restaurants in Pennsylvania led to Taylor being furloughed for a second time in nine months because of COVID-19. He was laid off from March to June with the first wave of the pandemic. He returned to work later in the summer but full-time hours were still unavailable.
“Now it’s December and I’m laid off again,” Taylor said. “Us restaurant people are getting hurt bad.”
He’s come to rely on the food kitchen, food banks and his church.
“I’m doing the best I can to survive,” he said. “It’s rough on a lot of us. It’s been one thing after another.”
Taylor has a heart condition that requires costly medication, and, over the course of the past nine months, he’s been diagnosed with depression.
With the library closed, it’s harder to access PA CareerLink services for job search help and guidance on filing for unemployment compensation, he said.
“This thing is in God’s hands,” he said. “All I can do is sit here and pray. I believe he will bring me through this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.