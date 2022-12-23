Seventeen-year-old Tyler Wright is working to make the community a better place.
“I’m trying to make a difference and make my mark,” the Richland High School junior said.
“I’m trying to help people, and it’s my whole goal – to make a positive impact.”
And he did that by helping an area woman who is fighting breast cancer.
In 2021, Wright raised money in honor of his great-grandmother, who had breast cancer, for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
“She passed away this year and I wanted to do something to bring awareness to breast cancer,” he said.
Wright decided he wanted to continue to raise funds, but also take it a step further by donating it to a local per-son.
With a sponsorship from Johnstown’s Moneyman, Wright was able to purchase 1,000 rubber pink bracelets for him and his friends Austin Deitke, Morgan Kmetz and Grayson Giffin to sell.
“We designed them online and had them shipped,” Wright said.
“They said, ‘Keep Fighting, Stay Positive.’ ”
With bracelets in hand, the friends stood along Scalp Avenue in Richland Township by the former Wolf Furniture store, selling bracelets.
They started selling them on Oct. 14, and within two weeks had sold them all.
“We were jumping all around, holding signs and running around, trying to get people’s attention,” Wright said.
“Some people would say they really appreciated it because someone in their family died from breast cancer and others thanked us for doing it.
“We sold them for $3 each, but some people gave us even more money.”
The bracelet sale raised $3,000.
Wright said through social media postings looking for recipients to donate the money to, they were able to connect with Davidsville resident Amy Mackanick.
“We didn’t know her, but I was very excited to do this,” he said.
On Nov. 30, Wright and Deitke presented a check to Mackanick at The Orchard in Geistown Borough.
“It was a surprise,” Wright said.
“She saw us and she was shocked and it was amazing.
“She just started crying and it made me feel good for doing this.”
Mackanick said it’s emotional, and she’s overwhelmed by the teens’ kindness and generosity.
“I never met them before that day, so for them to do this random act of kindness and give this to a random stranger, it just blows me away,” she said.
“There’s lots of negativity in the world today, and then you see something like what they did, and it just brings your faith back.”
To set up the check presentation, Mackanick said she was asked to come to The Orchard by a bartender who wanted to give her a gift.
“They had everything all planned, and she took me into the backroom, and when I walked back out, they were there,” she said.
Mackanick said she’s thankful for the teens who want to do good work in the community.
“God bless them,” she said.
“It’s a heartfelt gift to receive.
“There aren’t enough words to express my thanks to them.”
Wright has plans to do the project again next year during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to benefit a local breast cancer patient.
He hopes he can inspire more young people to get involved with the world around them.
“I’d tell others to go for it and try to make a difference, and start a chain reaction of kindness,” Wright said.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
