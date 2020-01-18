Be prepared to be entertained by song and dance that celebrate cultures from around the world.
The Pittsburgh-based Tamburitzans will present its “Symbols: Expressions of Culture” show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Richland Performing Arts Center, One Academic Ave., Richland Township.
The show features songs, dances and costumes of international cultures.
America’s longest-running live stage production, the Tamburitzans have entertained and delighted audiences of all ages for more than eight decades.
This season’s ensemble features 29 young professionals in a vibrant and energetic production, featuring festive costumes, bold visuals, daring acrobatics and musical variety for the whole family.
Woven as a tapestry of Croatian, Georgian, Nordic, Russian, Serbian, Polish, Celtic and Bulgarian cultures, audiences will be transported to folk celebrations through intricate choreography, mesmerizing music and voices.
Dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritage, the ensemble delivers a high caliber, multi-media showcase that features live music for each of the eight sets.
“This show focuses on general cultures throughout Europe,” said George Kresovich, the Tamburitzans’ artistic director.
“The title tells it all. There’s symbols throughout all these cultures and we represent those symbols of those cultures through music, dance and song.”
He said the Tamburitzans put on a new show each year with this season’s production put together in 21 days.
“What also makes our show very interesting is we use some multi-media, so if you’re a person who has never seen our show, it gives you some background on what you’re seeing on stage from a live performance standpoint,” Kresovich said. “The show draws people in and you walk out of the show a little more enlightened about these cultures.”
Ben Easler, director of the Richland Performing Arts Center and Richland High School’s orchestra teacher, said the Tamburitzans do a wonderful job of taking the traditional folk music and combining it with more modern staging, so that the show is very enjoyable to any audience member.
“I hope for those who may remember seeing the Tamburitzans growing up that they are filled with a sense of nostalgia, and that for those that are seeing them for the first time that they are able to gain an appreciation for the traditional music styles that they present,” he said.
The Tamburitzans last performed at the arts center in January 2019.
“The group is extremely talented, and I think that this is a great group for our performing arts students to have a chance to see,” he said.
“I feel those who watched them last year left the concert motivated and inspired.”
Since its inception in 1937, the company’s repertoire has reflected the traditions and influences of more than 100 countries.
The group has performed in 48 states and 15 countries at locations such as Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center and Disney World.
“Our family-friendly show is vibrant and has lots of energy and diversity with young performers who are very enthusiastic,” Kresovich said.
“When people leave, we want them to come back and see more.”
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors.
They can be purchased at the door or online at www.richlandpac.com.
