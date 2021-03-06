Swift Kennedy & Associates, an insurance brokerage firm, has opened a new branch in Johnstown at 429 Theatre Drive in the FWF Insurance building.
“We are also very excited about the opportunity to help service FWF Insurance clients looking for competitive group employee benefit options for their employees,” said Jerry Calistri, the agency’s president and CEO.
The firm helps employers find affordable medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance plans, as well as alternative funding options. It also offer companies day-to-day benefit administration, regulatory compliance guidance and many other services.
