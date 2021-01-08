One cookie at a time, girls are developing courage, confidence and character.
The annual Girl Scouts cookie sale began Friday and will continue through March 21.
“This is the time of year where if you know a Girl Scout, you’re probably going to hear from her letting you know it’s cookie season,” said Stefanie Marshall, public relations and marketing manager with Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
“The girls are energized this year. A cookie brings a smile to everyone’s face and we can all use more smiles.”
Delivery dates
Cookies will be delivered Feb. 17 through 25.
Booth sales will begin Feb. 26 and run through March 21.
“The booth sales are a time when girls can be in their community and have that real-world experience,” Marshall said.
“This is where they can see their confidence grow because they’re learning how to ask people to buy cookies.”
This year’s cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, a peppermint cookie covered in chocolate; Do-Si-Dos, an oatmeal-peanut butter cookie sandwich; Samoas, a mix of caramel, coconut and chocolate cookie; Tagalongs, a peanut butter-topped cookie dipped in chocolate; Girl Scouts S’mores, a graham sandwich cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling; Trefoils, a shortbread cookie; and Toffee-Tastic, a gluten-free buttery cookie with toffee bits.
Lemon-Ups in lineup
Returning this year are Lemon-Ups, crispy lemon cookies that were introduced in 2020, baked with messages such as “I am an innovator” and “I am a go-getter” that were inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.
“We feel what makes Girl Scout cookies special is that people are happy to support girls and her goals,” Marshall said.
“It’s more than just a cookie box, so when you purchase that $5 box of cookies, you know that part of that is going to not just help this girl experience new things, but it’s going to be given back into the community in some way.”
The Digital Cookie Platform gives individuals the option to purchase cookies through a website designed by a Girl Scout. The cookies are shipped directly to the individual’s home or delivered by the Girl Scout.
‘More resources’
“With the pandemic and restrictions, we’re really letting girls, families and volunteers follow their own safety level, so we’ve provided even more resources than normal to help girls and their families feel safe, and the biggest resource this year is the Digital Cookie,” Marshall said.
“Girls have an individual link that they can email or share on social media and it allows people to purchase cookies from that individual girl no matter where they are in the country.”
She said the individual link takes customers to a marketing page for that Girl Scout and allows Girl Scouts to share their goals, detail how proceeds will be used or record a fun video message.
“Digital Cookie is a great resource for girls to continue to grow their cookie sales and meet their goals,” Marshall said.
“When they set up their digital site, they sell more cookies because it’s so accessible and it’s easy to use.”
Initiative continues
Once again, Operation: Sweet Appreciation will have Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania sending cookies to veterans and men and women serving at home or overseas in the U.S. military.
“Girl Scouts have a very long history of being connected with our servicemen and women and this is a way to connect the girls to something bigger than themselves and a way for them to honor those people who are making sacrifices on their behalf,” Marshall said.
Online donations for Operation: Sweet Appreciation will end May 31.
Misty Stephens, troop leader of Girl Scout Troop 46641, said her daughters, Mariah, Macee and Maranda, are looking forward to the 2021 cookie program.
“They have high goals this year and will need to work hard,” the Johns-town woman said.
“We use our proceeds for badges and crafts, but we also planned a zoo trip last year that was placed on hold. We hope to do it in the future.”
Mariah Stephens, 8, who has been involved with Girl Scouts for four years, said she has set a goal of selling 500 boxes of cookies.
“We go door to door to sell cookies and we sell them at school, too,” she said.
Last year, the Stephens sisters sold 1,200 boxes and are hoping to top that number in 2021.
‘Super sellers’
“We were super sellers,” Mariah Stephens said.
“We’re excited to start selling this year.”
More than just selling cookies, girls learn important skills such as goal setting, money management, decision making, people skills and business ethics from the cookie program – skills they can use throughout their lives to help them excel, exceed and lead.
“First and foremost, the cookie program helps girls learn their entrepreneurial skills and gives them a little taste of business,” Marshall said.
“Everything in the Girl Scouts leadership experience helps them discover their passions, interest and hobbies, so the cookie program is really an extension of that with a focus on entrepreneurship. It also helps girls decide if they want to start their own business some day and gives them a little bit of a taste of what goes into it.”
Profits remain in area
Proceeds from the sale stay local to Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
Funds help pay for many aspects of Girl Scouting, including keeping camps affordable by subsidizing the registration cost; supporting the Girl Scout leadership experience, which includes programming, curriculum and events; and providing grants to girls and troops with financial barriers, so Scouting is available to more girls.
Girls also earn proceeds for their individual troops, which are used for activities and service projects within their communities.
“We’re really excited to get into this cookie season and help our girls accomplish all of their goals and start 2021 off right,” Marshall said.
For more information on the cookie sale program or to find cookies, visit www.gswpa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.