Student-created artworks are returning to area museums.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is continuing its tradition of recognizing and celebrating the region’s youth with “Artists of the 21st Century,” an annual student exhibition.
More than 250 pieces will be in a dual exhibition that will continue through April 3 at SAMA-Loretto on the St. Francis University campus, 112 Franciscan Way, and Feb. 12 through April 18 at SAMA-Ligonier Valley, 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier.
Jessica Campbell, SAMA’s education coordinator, said the students’ shows are in their 22nd year and are special programs for young artists.
“With the pandemic, it’s a little lighter than usual this year, but all things considered, we’re happy with the turnout and we have a nice variety and it’s diverse,” she said.
Campbell said she is impressed each year by the submitted artworks.
“We have one group project that was created with one of our teaching artists and it’s a series of art quilts,” she said.
“I’m excited to see those on our walls because I saw them in progress. It’s a little bit of everything, and these are lessons that these teachers taught in school.”
Campbell said the program also serves as an outreach for SAMA.
“It’s incredibly important for SAMA to host this exhibition because it offers us an opportunity to open our doors to our local families and show them that we are here and to not be intimidated to come in,” she said.
“They can come and see their son’s or daughter’s work or grandchild’s artwork on our walls, and it gives people a view of our museum from a different perspective. This exhibition shines a different light on us. We’re not here just for the professional artist, but also our community.”
Selected by teachers
The teacher-selected exhibition features ceramics, drawings, paintings, collages, photographs and mixed media.
“We see different trends every year,” Campbell said.
“There is more photography this year than I’ve seen before.
“One school had their students do a series of pieces and that’s something unusual for us, so it’s nice to see students experimenting.”
She said the artworks in the show are current and contemporary and reflect what’s going on in the schools.
“The younger students create animals and collages and things that get their fine motor skills working with the painting, cutting and gluing,” Campbell said.
“For the older students, they are more focused on realism and you see landscapes and drawings.”
Held in conjunction with National Youth Art Month, the exhibition is open to schools that participate in SAMA’s arts-in-education or artist-in-residence programs.
Through the programs, SAMA educators and professional artists travel to public and parochial schools to provide lessons designed to enhance students’ understanding of art creation, technique, history, criticism and aesthetics.
SAMA’s award-winning education initiative is the largest of its kind in the commonwealth.
Seventeen schools are participating in the exhibition, offering 180 pieces in the SAMA-Loretto show and 70 in the SAMA-Ligonier Valley display.
Each district is permitted to submit up to 25 individual projects and two group projects.
“Personally, this is one of my favorite exhibitions,” Campbell said.
“There’s such a wide variety of ages from kindergarten through 12th grade. You can see what our teachers are doing in the classrooms and the talent of these local students.”
Schools in Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties are participating in the SAMA-Loretto exhibition.
Students in Fayette and Westmoreland counties will be featured at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.
Participating schools
Schools represented in the Loretto exhibition are Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School; Blacklick Valley Junior-Senior High School; Cambria Heights Elementary School; Central Cambria High School; Forest Hills junior-senior and high schools; Greater Johnstown Elementary School; Penn Cambria middle and high schools; Portage Area Elementary School; and St. Michael School.
Schools participating in the SAMA-Ligonier Valley exhibit are Greensburg Central Catholic High School; Hempfield Area High School; Standwood Elementary School; West Point Elementary School; Fort Allen Elementary School; and Valley School of Ligonier.
SAMA-Loretto will hold an opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27.
The opening reception for the SAMA-Ligonier exhibition will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. March 6.
Both receptions are free to attend, but a $1 donation is suggested to support the exhibit.
Registration is encouraged but not required at www.sama-art.org/event-list.
“Staff wise, it’s fun for us to watch the students come in and find their artwork and stand there with it and pose while their family takes pictures,” Campell said.
“They have such joy on their faces. It’s really important for us to show the community that we’re here for the younger generations and we appreciate what our school teachers do.”
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, admittance into museums for the opening receptions will be limited and masks will be required.
“We’ll be keeping track of who’s coming and who’s going out, so we can adhere to social distancing,” Campbell said.
“Even though we have to keep a smaller crowd, I’m hoping we still have some excitement.”
She said even if you don’t have a child who is displaying art, the show is worth viewing.
“I always say everyone can find something to look at and enjoy,” Campbell said.
“We hope people will feel pride in their school districts and pride in what students are learning and what these teachers are teaching.”
The project was made possible through the AIE Partnership of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
The exhibition is sponsored by the Sigma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at both locations.
Admission is free.
For more information, call 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
