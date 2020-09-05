Fundraising and improvements have begun at the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy for a student work space to aid children with technology.
Oscar Cashaw, executive director of the 200 Lincoln St. location, began this endeavor to help students who don’t have access to the internet or devices for working on school assignments, especially as COVID-19 pushes more learning outside the classroom.
“This is something that I know the community needs,” he said. “It’s one of those things that we are happy to be able to contribute.”
The Flood City Youth center already has numerous programs – including tutoring, mentorship, an indoor boxing ring, music room, gym equipment and a computer lab.
Jeffrey Wilson, academy program director, said creating this student space was a “natural extension” of what is already available.
“This is an extremely comprehensive program,” he said.
Their goal is to raise an initial $40,000 to purchase 100 computers ready for students to use for online classes and create up to 100 individual work spaces.
Contractors have already started setting up plexiglass barriers between cubicles.
Once work is completed, the doors would open at 8 a.m. for students to log on for classes. Safety measures such as temperature checks at the door would be in place.
To further the project, an account, the Flood City Youth Academy Virtual Education Fundraiser, has been set up at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
AmeriServ contributed $5,000 Tuesday to kick off the collection drive and the Community Foundation added $2,500 to the account.
“The need to set up this remote site is a must,” AmeriServ Senior Vice President and Chief Human Relations Officer Jack Babich said.
He has been involved in several local fundraisers and said he believes strongly about supporting this one as well.
“If schools have to go remote, and the kids have no way to do it, we’re letting our youth down,” Babich said.
Wilson contacted Babich about the project and set up a meeting with him to discuss how to accomplish the work and brought academy business consultant Dennis Sullivan along to go over the technical details.
Cashaw said he doesn’t think the project would be as successful without Babich’s help.
He added that this is a perfect example of how people and organizations can help fight systemic racism.
Babich sees the creation of this space as an important addition to the Johnstown community.
He spoke about how the center will serve as not only an area for education, but a safe haven for local children.
All area students will be welcomed at the academy, organizers said, and even if schools don’t close in the future, learners will be able to use the facility for homework and related school activities.
Requests for proposals for the equipment will be sent out in the coming days.
The site will need computers, speakers, printers, scanners and anything else required for online learning.
The academy is also accepting private donations from community members and businesses.
Anyone wishing to contribute can visit www.cfalleghenies.org/connecting-local-kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.