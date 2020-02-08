Works of art created by students in the region are making a return to area museums.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is continuing its tradition of recognizing and celebrating the region’s youth with “Artists of the 21st Century,” the museum’s annual student exhibition.
More than 300 pieces will be in a dual exhibition that will continue through April 4 at SAMA-Loretto on the campus of St. Francis University, 112 Franciscan Way, and Friday through April 19 at SAMA-Ligonier Valley, 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier.
Special program
Jessica Campbell, SAMA’s education coordinator, said the students’ show is now in its 22nd year and is a special program for young artists.
“This is all about networking and building those relationships and seeing the benefit of our program in these schools,” she said.
“We get such a nice variety of artwork each year, and we have three group projects this year, so it’s nice to have those on display.”
Campbell said she is impressed by the artworks.
“The talent that you see spans kindergarten through 12th grade and it always blows my mind,” she said.
“It’s also the educators behind the students who help and encourage to bring out that talent.”
Campbell said the program also serves as an outreach for SAMA.
“Our educational programs serve six counties in the state, so for us, it’s a way to take our museum into these local school districts that might not have easy access to the arts,” she said.
“Having their artwork in our gallery is just an added bonus for us because it’s a great way to bring families into the museum and it makes it welcoming.”
Variety of mediums
The teacher-selected exhibit features a variety of mediums, including ceramic, drawings, paintings, paper maché and collages.
“This exhibit captures a variety of art forms, and it’s always nice to see students experimenting with materials,” Campbell said.
Held in conjunction with the National Youth Art Month and the state’s Arts-in-Education Month, the exhibition is open to schools
that participate in SAMA’s arts-in-education or artist-in-residence programs.
Through the programs, SAMA educators and professional artists travel to public and parochial schools to provide lessons designed to enhance students’ understanding of art creation, technique, history, criticism and aesthetics.
SAMA’s award-winning education initiative is the largest of its kind in the commonwealth.
Loretto, Ligonier galleries
Thirty-two schools are participating in this year’s exhibition, offering 244 pieces in the SAMA-Loretto show and 86 in the SAMA-Ligonier Valley display.
Each district is permitted to submit up to 25 individual projects and two group projects.
“I always say this is one of my favorite exhibits,” Campbell said.
“Not only do I like to see the talent, but the lessons the teachers are creating in the districts. It’s also neat to see art through these students’ eyes.”
Schools in Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties are participating in the SAMA-Loretto exhibition.
Students in Westmoreland and Fayette counties will be featured at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.
Schools represented in the Loretto exhibition are Altoona Area High School; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School; St. Michael School; Bishop McCort Catholic High School; Cambria Heights elementary and high schools; Central Cambria High School; Forest Hills elementary, junior-senior and high schools; Greater Johnstown Elementary School; Northern Cambria elementary-middle and high schools; Penn Cambria primary, intermediate, middle and high schools; Portage Area Elementary School; and Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School.
Schools participating in the SAMA-Ligonier Valley exhibition are Baggaley Elementary School; Greater Latrobe elementary, junior and high schools; Mountain View Elementary School; Fort Allen Elementary School; Hempfield Area Senior High School; Maxwell Elementary School; Stanwood Elementary School; Wendover Middle School; West Point Elementary School; Valley School of Ligonier; Ligonier Valley elementary and high schools; and R.K. Mellon Elementary School.
“SAMA is grateful for all the community support that this exhibit receives, as well as the schools that place an emphasis on the arts and for the teachers who have such dedication to their students,” Campbell said.
“SAMA is headed in the right direction and doing the right thing by focusing on our younger generation and showing them how important the arts are, so it’s nice when people recognize that as well.”
SAMA-Loretto will hold an opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The opening reception for the SAMA-Ligonier exhibition will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29.
Both receptions are free to attend, but a $1 donation is suggested to support the exhibition.
‘Very heartwarming’
“It’s an exciting and busy day with the kids coming in trying to find their artwork and families taking pictures of students with their work,” Campbell said.
“It’s very heartwarming to see.
“We get such wonderful crowds with usually 200 to 500 people attending each year.”
Campbell said even if you don’t have a child who is displaying art, the show is worth viewing.
“There really is something for everyone with the wide range of mediums, so there’s something everyone can find that they can appreciate and will pique their interests,” she said.
Campbell is hopeful the exhibit will become the catalyst that will attract more people into SAMA.
“It’s a well-attended exhibit every year just because of the nature of it and it’s reaching a different audience,” she said.
“The hope is families will then come back with their children to see what we offer besides student art.”
The project is made possible through the AIE Partnership of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
The exhibition is sponsored by the Sigma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays at both locations.
Admission to the exhibition is free.
For more information, call 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
