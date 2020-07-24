Grab your favorite summer mask and take in an afternoon street party.
Sunday on the Square, based on Georges-Pierre Seurat’s painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jette,” will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 2 in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
The fundraising event is once again being presented by Gallery on Gazebo and will feature chefs from the Greater Johnstown area preparing specialty food items in tents scattered throughout the park.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, this year’s event will allow for 250 people and social distancing will be in place.
“We want people to experience downtown with people they know and people they don’t know,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, Vision 2025 Gallery on Gazebo site coordinator and Central Park Square
Capture Team director of the gallery.
“It’s a great opportunity for folks to get together.”
Gazebo Place will be closed to traffic and lined with tables where attendees will be able to sit, relax and dine on chef-prepared creations.
Tables also will be set up throughout the park to allow for increased social distancing.
Musical entertainment will be provided in the park’s gazebo throughout the day.
A list of participating chefs is being finalized.
“We also will be having some surprise food events,” Pawlowski said.
Chefs will showcase $4 and $8 dishes.
“Culinary events focus on people whose livelihood is dependent on food service, so this is a chance for them to come out and show off a little bit,” said Andy Fedore, a volunteer with the Central Park Square Capture Team.
“In this climate with the COVID problem, restaurants are just
getting rolling and we feel that Johnstowners will come and support this and be conscientious in staying safe.”
Music will be provided by Jill and Leah Acoustic and Barry Poglein and Sam Coco of SongWorks.
Duane Webb will add humor to the event by drawing caricatures.
Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company members will be on hand, strolling around the park dressed in 19th century clothing.
An eclectic collection of art will be on display around the gazebo and park that people will be invited to bid on.
“We’ll have some fine art by regional artists but we’ll also have art to cover some walls, so it’s fun stuff,” Pawlowski said.
“Artists will be there or someone else who can talk about the art.”
In addition, there will be a basket raffle and silent auction, featuring a landscaping package, and a weeklong beach getaway trip.
“We have some nice things and people spent a lot of time putting these baskets together,” Pawlowski said.
“They are coming from individuals and businesses.”
Fedore said with so many events being canceled this summer, the Capture Team wanted to offer Sunday on the Square in a cautious way.
“It was such a huge success last year and we don’t want to miss a year and then have it fall apart,” he said.
“We want to keep this going and support the growth of the city.”
Pawlowski added that those who attend can feel safe while having an enjoyable time.
“We’re eager to have people get together again – together yet apart,” she said.
“We’re also showcasing downtown and that’s really important.”
The event will be an opportunity for attendees to see the progress that is being done on Gallery on Gazebo’s Piazza, where an alley is being converted into a landscaped green space with the gallery for refreshments, entertainment and programming.
Once completed, it will feature open-air seating, a paver walkway, vertical gardening and lighted archways.
“It will be interesting to walk through,” Fedore said.
“It will be a semi-unveiling of the completed project.”
Proceeds from Sunday on the Square will be used to fund Gallery on Gazebo exhibitions, programs and special events.
Sponsors are AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Wessel & Co.
Admission is $10 per person.
Proper identification will be required for those purchasing wine or beer.
Registration is recommended in advance and can be done on-
line at www.galleryongazebo.org/events.
Wristbands will be required for the event and will be included with reservations.
To help keep registration lines short, those who register in advance can pick up their wristbands from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 1 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 outside of the Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place.
Volunteers are needed to help with the event and those interested can email Pawlowski at rosemary@galleryongazebo.org.
For more information, call 814-539-4345 or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/GalleryOnGazebo.
