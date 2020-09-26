At this point in the pandemic, most people have become familiar with three styles of masks.
Some masks attach with loops behind the ears. The neck gaiter is a tube that is pulled over the head, and the third style is a bandana.
Screen printing businesses in the region have stamped thousands of ear-loop masks and neck gaiters with school and company logos as well as political slogans.
About 12,000 masks have been screen printed at Fast Times Screen Printing & Sign Co. in Indiana County.
In April, mask supplies were short. But mask-making is consuming a growing portion of cotton and polyester material normally used for other items, Fast Times part owner Johnny Brennan said.
“The supply of masks now is really good,” Brennan said. “However, it has affected other aspects of business. We are seeing shortages on basic cotton T-shirts. You can’t find two- and three-XL shirts at any supplier because they’ve pivoted to producing masks to keep up with demand.”
With 15 full-time employees, Fast Times produces screen-printed apparel and also signage. Lately, the company has been producing COVID-19 signage including 6-foot social distancing decals for business floors as well as signs to remind customers to wear masks.
“It’s definitely supplemented losses we’ve had because of COVID-19,” he said. “But I’d still definitely take it the old way over what we have now, printing these masks. It’s not making up for what we’ve actually lost.”
Time to adapt
Screen-printing companies lost business from little leagues, marathons, tournaments and business conferences because of COVID-19 cancellations.
“The big events of summer we missed out on,” Brennan said. “Almost every organization had canceled for the year.
“That was a big loss. Most stuff is coming back relatively consistently; however, I’m finding we are getting smaller orders for those things.”
While the bandana style mask hasn’t been as popular as the other two styles, he said, they have also been flying off the shelves.
“When this first happened, everyone was scrambling to find unique ways to fill the face-covering market,” Brennan said. “Bandanas that were probably sitting on shelves for years are now out of stock.
“I went to Amazon and other sources to try to find bandanas. We were getting gouged on them. A typical 59 cent bandana was going for $2 or $3.”
Some screen printers see mask sales as supplying a need – a need they hope will fade sooner than later.
“Honestly, how long is it going to last, right?” FX Screen Printing & Embroidery owner Doug Lorence said. “I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to be wearing a mask all my life.”
FX, on Bedford Street in Johnstown, has provided many masks for schools.
“It’s been profitable, but it’s also cutting into time we have to do other orders,” Lorence said. “I’m not concentrating on masks. I’m still doing printing orders for sports organizations and other businesses. I’m not looking for mask orders, but if someone calls I do them.”
Somerset School District bought neck gaiters for all their students from FX – a couple thousand of them,” Lorence said.
“Neck gaiters are more comfortable than the masks that attach behind the ears.”
‘700 masks an hour’
Linda Hostetler, owner of Somerset Screen Printing, said masks are not a big seller for her.
“We get them from a distributor when needed,” Hostetler said. “I know there is a lot of demand from distributors, but there’s not a lot of demand here.
“I’m thinking people have been making their own.”
American Eagle Screen Printing has a manufacturing and wholesale facility in Cover Hill as well as a retail store in downtown Johnstown where masks are sold.
“We have automatic presses that can do 700 masks an hour,” American Eagle owner Craig Hollern said.
“And we have manual presses that can do one mask. ... Customers can call and say they want 12 masks or 2,000.”
Certain elementary schools have purchased masks for each student. American Eagle has also printed masks for a couple of businesses.
“Corporations hand them out as promotional gifts,” Hollern said.
“Schools want school logos put on them.
“And we’ve done a lot of political slogans for political party committees.”
At American Eagle’s retail store, Hollern stocks masks with all of the area schools’ colors and logos.
‘Still selling them’
With several automatic presses and 18 production staff members, Hollern said, American Eagle can easily sustain mask-printing long-term.
“We are still selling them. It has not dropped off,” Hollern said. “I’ll do masks for as long as people want them. I don’t have a crystal ball that will tell me when the pandemic is going to end.”
So far, the ear loop masks are the most popular style, Hollern said, with the gaiter style running second.
“The gaiter can be worn on your neck when it’s cold outside,” he said. “I’m selling a lot of gaiters. They come in hundreds of colors, camouflage and tie dyes. They are almost fashionable.”
Many people seem to stick to the ear-loop style, he said, maybe because they resemble the blue surgical masks.
“That seems to be the standard,” he said.
“I prefer the bandana for storage. I just run it through my belt loop.”
Whatever the style, wearing a mask seems to be the norm, he said.
“You go into any populated area right now, people are wearing them,” Hollern said. “It helps stop the spread of the virus.
“It’s just the correct thing to do. It is a help toward beating this thing.”
