St. Francis University Small Business Development Center will hold a pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The free webinar is for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.
Topics to be discussed are feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Pre-registration is available at 814-472-3200 or www.francis.edu/SBDC-Workshops/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.