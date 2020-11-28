St. Francis University Small Business Development Center will hold a free pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
The webinar is for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.
Topics to be discussed are feasibility issues, marketing, record keeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Pre-registration is requested by calling 814-472-3200 or online at www.francis.edu/SBDC-Workshops/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.