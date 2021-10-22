JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The spooky season is upon us, so keep an eye out for ghosts, goblins and witches looking for Halloween thrills.
To celebrate the holiday, the region will host a variety of activities for children and adults.
Artsy party
Bottle Works will host its Oh, So Artsy Halloween Party and Movie Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the First National Bank Pop Plaza, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“We are so excited to offer these family fun nights to the community,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations.
“Events like the Oh, So Artsy Halloween Party give us an opportunity to bring new people to the art campus and introduce them to youth and family activities that we host throughout the year.”
Starting at 6 p.m., the education team will lead Halloween-themed crafts and activities on the Pop Plaza.
Activities include spooky arts and crafts, pumpkin painting, safe trick-or-treating and face painting.
“When you come to this party, we want you to get into the spirit,” Tisinger said.
“We are encouraging all attendees – young and old – to dress up in their favorite costumes. The art campus will be decorated to enhance the festivities.”
At 7:30 p.m., guests are invited to stay and enjoy a showing of a Tim Burton classic movie on the Pop Plaza lawn.
Complimentary snacks and sweet treats will be available for moviegoers, including movie-inspired cupcakes from Lambcakes.
Attendees are asked to bring chairs or blankets.
“We want to have activities that will resonate with all age groups,” Tisinger said.
“This is a family-oriented fun time, and we welcome everyone to come and be creative.”
Proceeds will benefit Bottle Works’ programming.
Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice physical distancing.
In the event of rain, activities will move indoors and the movie will be shown in the Black Box Theater.
There is no fee to attend, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org.
Halloween parade
A Johnstown tradition will once again fill downtown streets.
The Johnstown Halloween Parade will step off at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will follow the traditional half-mile route up Main Street from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, turn left onto Clinton Street and end on Washington Street.
Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber, said in years past, Forever Media organized the parade, but because the company was unable to do it this year, several community groups came together to make it happen.
“It’s individuals representing organizations, especially people who loved the parade as a child or it’s an important part of their family tradition, so people seem really excited about it and have been reaching out wanting to know what they can do,” she said.
She said it’s fantastic to see people willing to work together for a common goal.
“I think there’s a feeling that this is an important tradition for many families, and it really is a memorable event for children,” Bradley said.
The parade will feature 40 entries.
“We have had a really good response to this,” Bradley said.
Participants include nonprofit groups, businesses, marching bands, fire companies and Halloween parade enthusiasts.
“There is a little bit of everything and it’s a nice variety,” Bradley said.
There will be no grandstand or judging.
“It’s really just an opportunity for people to participate and watch it,” Bradley said.
She said the parade is an important activity.
“A lot of people have a soft spot in their hearts for the Halloween parade, and remember going as a child and want their children to experience that,” Bradley said.
“It’s also fun for the community to come together and celebrate and to make special memories happen.”
Halloween Hullabaloo
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will present its Halloween Hullabaloo from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; and Wagner-Ritter House & Garden, 418 Broad St., Johnstown.
“The Johnstown Children’s Museum Halloween event is one of our most popular events all year long,” said Marisa Tracey, coordinator of the Johnstown Children’s Museum.
“Last year, our guests had such a great time going from place to place and following their Halloween passports. Having multiple locations open is a great way to maintain a social distance while still offering all of the fun activities that JAHA guests are used to.”
Attendees will receive passports to take to each location, where they can participate in a variety of activities.
“At each location, you will receive a stamp in your passport, and if you get them all, you can bring your ticket back for free children’s admission to the Heritage Discovery Center,” Tracey said.
At Peoples Natural Gas Park, there will be bonfires to make s’mores, food trucks, the mad scientist’s laboratory with Pitt-Johns-town chemistry professor Matt Tracey and an interactive storywalk with pumpkin crafts.
Marisa Tracey said the Wagner-Ritter House & Garden will be outfitted for the event as a witch’s house.
“We’ll have our spooky garden that you can explore,” she said.
“The house will be open for exploration and you might even be able to meet a witch.
“You can hear a little bit about the Wagners and the Ritters, and we’ll have a craft in the visitor’s center.”
At the Heritage Discovery Center, the courtyard will be decorated, there will be storytelling in the theater, the second floor will have games and the third floor will be a spooky walk-through with trick-or-treating and crafts.
“There’s a lot of activity, and we’ll have candy in multiple places at each location,” Tracey said.
She said the event typically attracts a couple hundred people.
“We want to offer a safe way to have fun and for kids to interact with their families,” Tracey said.
“It’s also a great way for people to learn more about JAHA and what we offer.”
Masks are recommended at each location.
Tickets are $8 for children, $6 for adults and $5 for child and adult JAHA members.
Those who purchase tickets in advance will be entered to win a cauldron of candy.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 814-539-1889 or at the Heritage Discovery Center.
Trunk-or-treat
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will hold its fourth annual trunk-or-treat around Central Park in downtown Johnstown from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30.
Children are encouraged to come in costume.
“With the Halloween display in the park, we thought it would be fun to do trunk-or-treat around the park, and everybody seems to enjoy this,” said Cheryl Izing, treasurer of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and event organizer.
Cars will line up on Main, Franklin and Locust streets and Gazebo Place, and youngsters will walk past each trunk and be handed treats.
This year, 30 area businesses will participate, and they will decorate their vehicles to add to the Halloween spirit.
Izing said trunk-or-treat is a popular offering and brings out a large crowd.
“It’s a fun, safe event and we want people to have a fun experience,” Izing said.
“Our main focus is reaching out to the community to provide events that will bring families out to shop, dine and explore downtown.”
While downtown, families can check out the Park Boneyard Halloween display.
The animated musical scene features a 512-square-foot “cemetery” complete with pumpkins, tombstones, skeletons, Tiki torches, strobe lights and a fog machine.
It plays “The Addams Family” theme song, “Ghostbusters,” “This Is Halloween” and “Thriller” in a 12-minute song set.
The display will play from 6 to 9 p.m. each night through Halloween.
“The partnership is excited to bring back our Halloween events this year,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
“The Park Boneyard Halloween is a significant draw for children and adults in October, as well as our annual trunk-or-treat event.
“Theses events support our mission of having residents and tourists visit downtown to shop, dine and explore.”
The annual scarecrows in the park, which are created by area businesses and organizations, will be on display through Oct. 31.
