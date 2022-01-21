ALTOONA – Indulge in the taste of Italy at this upcoming fundraising event.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art’s “From Italy With Love” fundraiser will be held Feb. 11 at The Casino at Lakemont Park, 300 Lakemont Park Blvd., Altoona.
“The committee was looking for something in the early part of the year that would add to the events SAMA puts on and thought something around Valentine’s Day would be good,” said Larry Savino, treasurer of SAMA’s board of directors and an event committee member.
The fundraiser is chaired by Michael and Chrissey Wagner, of Hollidaysburg.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and food stations. In addition, attendees will receive two drink tickets.
“There will be three food stations, all revolving around Italian cuisine,” Savino said.
“There will be a pasta bar with food such as risotto balls and sausage and peppers. There will also be a carving station and a table with dips. We want people to take the first hour to enjoy eating.”
While dining, music will be provided by The Silver Linings, of Altoona.
The highlight of the event will be a wine presentation at 7:30 p.m., featuring wines from Tenuta Torciano Winery in San Gimignano, Italy.
A representative from the winery will offer attendees 10 samples of wine. The wines will be presented with a variety of meats, cheeses and breads.
Savino said the presentation will consist of learning about the wines, which wines pair best with certain foods, characteristics of wine glasses and the proper way to hold and drink from the goblets.
“They also have some of the best virgin olive oil that I’ve ever tasted, and they do a to-die-for balsamic vinegar, so you’ll be able to taste those as well,” he said.
Featured wines will be available for purchase and the winery will take orders.
At 8:30 p.m., a silent auction will be held, featuring items dedicated to Valentine’s Day donated by community members and organizations.
“We’ll have gift cards to restaurants, spa treatments, several wine-themed baskets, candy and paintings,” Savino said.
There will also be door prizes and games of chance with a wine theme.
Savino said the event not only offers a cultural experience, but also gives those who attend an opportunity to learn more about SAMA and its offerings.
“People will be able to enjoy savoring wines from a different part of the world along with the camaraderie,” he said.
“Our goal is to educate people more about SAMA and that we are a part of the community.
“It’s an event for enjoyment and entertainment close to Valentine’s Day.”
Proceeds will benefit SAMA’s educational programming and exhibitions. The fundraiser allows for its five museums in Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto to remain open to the public and free of charge.
Tickets are $100 per person.
Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.
Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available.
Reservations are required and can be made online at www.sama-art.org or www.centralpatickets.com.
For more information, call 814-472-3920.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.