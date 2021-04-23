Saddle up for an evening of celebrating to benefit an area arts organization.
The Preakness Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. May 15 at Winsome Stables, 391 Tel Power Road, Hollidaysburg.
The event will offer gourmet hors d’oeuvres and Derby-themed beverages, live music and entertainment, live and silent auctions, a casino, specialty baskets, champagne reception and demonstrating artists.
After a successful gala last year, the event is returning to Winsome Stables for a second time.
“It was a delightful surprise to everyone, and those who attended thought it was a wonderful place to hold the event because the facility and grounds are beautiful,” said Sarah E. Henrich, SAMA’s director and senior curator. “The gala has historically been one of the major fundraisers for SAMA for 46 years, and the relocation to a new venue opened up a whole new group of people who probably were not as familiar with SAMA, but knew the area a little better than Loretto.”
To add to the racing theme, the Preakness Stakes race will be broadcast live on the big screen at 6:15 p.m.
A new addition to this year’s gala will be live art demonstrations from three of SAMA’s Artists-in-Residence program members.
“One is a muralist, who will be doing a mural, and all attendees who care to can participate in painting on the mural,” Henrich said. “It’s going to be in a pointillism type of fashion, so everybody can just go up and put on their little dots and help create the mural. We’re doing this so people can get an idea of what type of things SAMA provides for the community and schools.”
The evening’s music will be provided by Kono Nation from the Philadelphia area, playing classics to Top 40 hits.
The boutique-style silent auction will feature jewelry, crystal and special event items. The live auction will include garden items, equestrian art and sculpture and a weekend getaway to Fallingwater, with cabin retreat and vacation packages.
“The most exciting one is the Hilton Head vacation and transportation that can accommodate up to 16 individuals for a one-week stay at a luxury beach home,” Henrich said.
Attendees are encouraged to show off their creative side and wear Preakness-themed attire.
“It’s a lovely evening to celebrate SAMA,” Henrich said. “This is a nice time for supporters and their guests to come and see exactly what SAMA is all about, and this year having the artists available is just an extra plus because not everyone gets a chance to see an artist in action.”
Proceeds will benefit the five SAMA museums – Altoona, Johnstown, Ligonier Valley, Loretto and Bedford – to remain open to the public free of charge. The event also helps underwrite SAMA’s exhibitions and innovative arts-in-education and museum/health care partnership program.
“The gala is the largest fundraiser of the year, and anything that we raise is really crucial to making it possible to maintain staff, programming and exhibitions,” Henrich said.
Gala tickets are $200 per person. The deadline to purchase tickets is May 7. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
To order tickets, call 814-472-3921 or visit www.sama-art.org/event-details/the-preakness-gala.
