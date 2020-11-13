With a little bit of encouragement from her granddaughter, Diane Myers, of South Fork, took a chance on writing Chapter 2 of The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story.”
“My granddaughter and I were making cookies and talking about it and I told her I was thinking about it,” Myers said.
“She said I should do it. She egged me on. I had submitted a chapter a couple years ago, but she told me to give it a try again and here we are now.”
Myers said being chosen as the winner is thrilling.
“I am honored,” she said.
“I’ve always liked writing, and this is a challenge because you don’t know where it’s going and it’s fun to see how it’s going to be picked up by somebody else.”
Myers said when writing Chapter 2, she went back and reread the introduction and first chapter to familiarize herself with the story.
“You have to do that to make the next chapter credible and you have to incorporate all the facts because you don’t want it to start going sideways,” she said. “I took it from there and hoped that I pieced it together.”
Myers said she wanted to convey that children don’t expect just material things for Christmas.
“I had Santa asking if he wanted a video game or big screen TV, but Ben just really wants a home,” she said.
“I also wanted to interject the Christmas greeting because it doesn’t matter if somebody says Happy Holidays or Merry Christmas. It’s the thought of hope and joy and it doesn’t matter what your background is.”
Myers said she also didn’t want Santa to tell Ben that his request was too much.
“Santa says it’s going to take some magic and a special trip, but I’m not sure what that special trip is going to be, so we’ll see,” she said.
Myers said she’s looking forward to seeing where the story goes.
“In general, it’ll be a hopeful message,” she said.
“I don’t think Ben needs a conventional family. It could go any way, but I’d like to see him have a permanent place to call home and with people he can latch on to.”
Myers said prior to writing the chapter, she brainstormed some ideas for a few days, starting with an outline and working from there.
“When I sat down, I wrote it all at one time and then I checked for spelling and grammar,” she said.
“I showed it to my husband and he told me to go for it and I also read it to my sister and she told me to absolutely send it in.”
Myers said writing is a hobby and she enjoys writing poems.
“I used to write a lot more poems,” she said. “My older brother was the one who encouraged me, but he passed away three years ago and I kind of dropped off with it. But I feel “Your Story” is a renewal for me. I hope to start writing more because it’s an outlet for me to get things out.”
Myers said “Your Story” is a fantastic idea and gives people a chance to express themselves.
“I’m so happy the paper did two stories this year,” she said.
“Because of all years, we need it. Whether I wrote or not, I read them. When I saw it starting up again for Christmas, I was excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.