Get yourself into the holiday spirit at this year’s 49th annual Holly Bazaar at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
The multifaceted holiday celebration will begin Saturday and continue through Dec. 24 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The arts center will be closed on Thanksgiving.
“Forty-nine years and going strong, the Holly Bazaar is a staple of the Community Arts Center’s programming, not to mention the second-largest fundraiser we do each year,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
The event will feature handcrafted items from more than 60 local artisans and craftsmen.
It includes wreaths, jewelry, clothes, pottery, Santa and angel figurines, candles, cutting boards, scarves, blankets and afghans, toys, holiday decorations and handcrafted gifts.
“This year’s Holly Bazaar will have some incredible merchandise that stays true to the impressive craftsmanship we hold so dear,” Godin said. “You can find something for everyone this holiday season.”
Lida Hood, co-chairwoman of the bazaar with Sande Staib, said when organizers start getting ready for the Holly Bazaar, the whole building becomes a huge Santa’s workshop.
“We have eight new crafters joining us this year, along with our returning ones from previous years,” she said. “If you’re looking for that special one-of-a-kind gift or something unique, you’ll find it here.”
The Holly Bazaar also will feature the arts center’s annual candy and nut sale.
Also part of the bazaar is the 18th annual Basket Bonanza, which runs Saturday through Dec. 15.
Visitors will have a chance to win more than 100 baskets donated by arts center members, friends and local businesses.
Themes include auto supplies, food, jewelry, cosmetics, children’s toys, gift cards, his and her gift sets, pet supplies, personal and household accessories, dinners, wine and spirits, holiday decor, handcrafted items and holiday items.
Additionally, the arts center will hold its Festival of the 3-D Christmas Trees, featuring six trees designed and created by local artists.
The one-of-a-kind trees are part of a silent auction that will begin Saturday and continue through Dec. 15.
Trees created include “A Very Mosaic Christmas” by Terry Walters; “From a Country Garden” by Lida Hood; “One for the Carpenter!” by Dan and Diane Yoder; “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” by Sande Staib; “Shabby Chic” by Denise Urban; and “O, Holy Night” by Jen Fultz.
The Holly Bazaar also includes raffle chances. Items include two cash trees, a lottery tree, a decorative wall tapestry, solid chocolate plaque from O’Shea’s, a Longaberger basket and an American Girl doll.
Raffle proceeds benefit the arts center’s education department.
On Dec. 16, winners of the raffle, the Basket Bonanza and the Festival of the 3-D Trees will be selected. Winners do not need to be present and will be notified.
This year, the former Hand-to-Hand Handbag Boutique has been expanded to a handbag and scarf boutique called The Boutique.
It will consist of new or gently used purses, handbags, duffel bags, travel bags, clutches and wallets, along with scarves and neckerchiefs. It will be available during bazaar hours.
Donations will be accepted through Thursday and are tax deductible.
Godin said the boutique is a great opportunity for women to donate purses they no longer wish to own and to make room for new purses.
“Now it will have a great boutique feel with the wonderful purses and beautiful scarves we will be able to showcase for people to partake in,” she said.
A variety of musical entertainment will be offered during the bazaar, including pianists, vocalists, choral groups and a barbershop quartet.
“This year’s confirmed musicians include Rodney Eatman, Matthew Fontana and Heart’n Soul barbershop quartet, Godin said.
“It is a charming way to get shoppers into the holiday spirit. The center is so fortunate to have local artists willing to take time out of their weekend to share their talents with the community.”
Many of the annual holiday workshops and classes will be featured, as well as Santa Claus stopping by to hear children’s wish lists.
Late-night shopping will be offered from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Free gift-wrapping will be provided from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 for any item purchased that day at the bazaar. Previously purchased items or items purchased outside of the Holly Bazaar can be wrapped for a small fee.
There is no admission fee to attend the bazaar.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.caccc.org.
