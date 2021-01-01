Jennifer N. Sherwood has been promoted to a supervisor at Barnes Saly & Co., P.C.
She provides tax and auditing services for the firm and remains updated on industry developments through continuing professional education and membership in the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Sherwood received a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in financial accounting and general management from the University of Pittsburgh.
She also earned a master’s of business administration degree from St. Francis University.
She passed the certified public accountant exam in 2019.
Sherwood resides in Somerset with her husband and son.
