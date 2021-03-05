This show is a one-stop shop to learn about what area businesses offer.
Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will host its Megashow Home, Garden & Business Expo from 2 to 8 p.m. March 26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 27 and noon to 5 p.m.
March 28 at Lowe’s Plaza, 1736 N. Center Ave., Somerset.
The event features businesses, vendors and organizations, ranging from car dealers, home contractors and tourist attractions to produce purveyors, professional service providers and nonprofit groups.
“This features a vast array of businesses, and we have a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Ron Aldom, executive director of Somerset County Chamber of Commerce.
“The show is really about regional residents and it’s giving them a chance to meet with businesses and contractors and find out more about them.
“The whole concept is about creating more business, but mostly it’s connecting residents to what is out there and it opens up a lot of business-to- business connections.”
Organizers added additional exhibit spaces to accommodate expo participants and to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.
“We had to cancel last year, and we realize with the space and with the size of the building going forward, we were able to do it this year and follow certain guidelines, so we’ve pulled back on the demonstrations and anything that would keep an audience there longer,” Aldom said.
“This year, we’ve also expanded our hours. We’re opening on Friday and that’s to spread the crowd out a bit.”
He said having the Megashow is imperative for small businesses.
“They took it hard and not everybody got stimulus money, so I thought we needed to get this show in this year to showcase these businesses and the whole marketing promotion that goes with it because they need to get back to where they used to be,” Aldom said.
“It has been nothing but positive feedback with people being happy that we’re doing this.”
He said the expo attracts about 2,500 people annually.
“I hope people will be in a purchasing mood,” Aldom said.
Throughout the weekend, prize drawings and giveaways will be held, including a grand prize of an outdoor shed.
Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Registration is still available for exhibitors and the show offers a variety of booth sizes and prices to meet vendors’ needs.
Information and registration forms are available at www.somersetcountychamber.com.
Admission is $3 per person and free for children 12 and younger.
For more information, call 814-445-6431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.